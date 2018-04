Trump’s Veterans Affairs nominee withdraws from consideration

Ronny Jackson, president Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the department of Veteran Affairs, has withdrawn his name from consideration, as he said in a statement Thursday morning.

After mounting allegations of improper behavior and a “toxic” work environment under his leadership, Jackson slammed those allegations as “completely false and fabricated”, but withdrew from the nomination because it had “become a distraction” for Trump and his agenda.

“If [the allegations] had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years,” the statement said. “Going into this process, I expected tough questions about how to best care for our veterans, but I did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity.”

Jackson was expected to appear on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a confirmation hearing, but the hearing was postponed after the release of a two-page document written by Democratic staff on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee raised concerns over Jackson’s behavior after speaking with nearly two dozen of Jackson’s former and current colleagues.

According to the document, Jackson was allegedly “abusive” to his colleagues, loosely handled prescription pain medications and was periodically intoxicated, even once wrecking a government vehicle while being drunk.

Jackson has defended himself against the allegation of driving while intoxicated but has not elaborated on the rest of the accusations.

President Trump, speaking Thursday morning to “Fox & Friends” said the withdrawal was not unexpected. “I even told him a day or two ago I saw where this was going.”

Officials said Trump himself began to wonder on Wednesday if Jackson should step aside “before things get worse” and White House staff started preparing for that possibility.