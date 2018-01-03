(KGET) A California woman gave birth to twins born in different years, with her son born two minutes before midnight, and her daughter born 16 minutes into 2018.
At 11:58 P.M. on the last day of 2017, Flores delivered the first of her twins, Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros. He was the last baby born in 2017 in Kern County.
And at 12:16 A.M., Flores had the second of the twins. A baby girl named Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros, the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.
Twins separated by only 18 minutes on the clock, but a year on the calendar.
In fact, they are the only set of twins born in different years that just about anyone can remember.
“I’ve been in the practice for almost 30 plus years. I’ve never had the opportunity to do anything like that before,” said Dr. Seyed Tamjidi.
Per the tradition of Delano Regional Medical Center, the first baby born in every New Year is given lots of presents. Flores and her family were gifted over $3,000 in brand new baby gear.
Gemelos nacen en diferentes años
(KGET) Una mujer de California dio a luz a gemelos nacidos en diferentes años; su hijo nació dos minutos antes de la medianoche, y su hija a los 16 minutos del 1 de enero de 2018.
A las 11:58 p.m. en el último día de 2017, Flores dio a luz al primero de sus gemelos, Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros. Fue el último bebé nacido en 2017 en el condado de Kern.
Y a las 12:16 a.m., Flores tuvo a la segunda de los gemelos. Una niña llamada Aitana de Jesús Ontiveros, la primera bebé nacida en 2018 en el condado de Kern.
Gemelos separados por solo 18 minutos en el reloj, pero un año en el calendario.
De hecho, son el único par de gemelos nacidos en años diferentes que casi cualquiera puede recordar.
“He estado en la práctica por casi 30 años o más. Nunca había tenido la oportunidad de hacer algo así antes”, dijo el Dr. Seyed Tamjidi.
Según la tradición del Delano Regional Medical Center, al primer bebé nacido en cada Año Nuevo se le dan muchos regalos. Flores y su familia recibieron más de $3,000 en artículos para bebés completamente nuevos.