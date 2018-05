Twitter users encouraged to change their passwords after internal breach

A bug that caused Twitter users’ passwords to be stored on an internal computer log before a masking process making them hard to read was completed, meant a “substantial” number of them were in easily readable form, said Twitter.

The company said that the passwords should had undergone a “hashing” process before being stored in the log, but a bug prevented them to be so. The social network said once the mistake was uncovered, it carried out an internal investigation which found no indication passwords were stolen or misused by insiders.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted to say the “bug” had been fixed.

“We recently discovered a bug where account passwords were being written to an internal log before completing a masking/hashing process. We’ve fixed, see no indication of breach or misuse, and believe it’s important for us to be open about this internal defect,” read the tweet.

Experts have applauded the way in which Twitter handled the error, saying the mistake happens frequently within companies, and highlighting the company’s transparency towards its users.

“It’s quite encouraging that Twitter both found the problem internally, and informed its users quickly and transparently,” said independent security expert Graham Cluley.

They also suggested users take on the action suggested by Twitter and change their passwords. A warning message when logging in to Twitter appears to users explaining the situation and prompting them to update their password.