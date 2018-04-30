Two dead and five injured Sunday in St. Louis shootings

St. Louis saw a violent Sunday evening as six separate shootings left two people dead and five people injured throughout the city.
The first shooting occurred just after 5:00 p.m., when police found a man in the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV reports that around the same time, a 30-year-old man was found shot in the head inside a vehicle near Minerva Ave and Montclair Ave in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed as in critical and unstable condition.
A couple of hours later, a woman was shot in the lower back at Davis Park on South Broadway and Davis. She was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
Half an hour later, a man was shot in the leg in the 4100 block of Finney. He was also taken to the hospital.
Moments later, police were called to Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, where a man was shot in the head and another man was shot in the leg. The first victim was pronounced dead a while later, and the second was taken to the hospital.
The final shooting occurred moments before 8:40 p.m. at Goodfellow and Stratford. According to police, a man arrived at the hospital after being shot in the knee.
Police do not believe the shootings are connected.
Dos muertos y cinco heridos el domingo en tiroteos de St. Louis
St. Louis vio una violenta tarde de domingo cuando seis tiroteos separados dejaron dos personas muertas y cinco personas heridas a lo largo de la ciudad.
El primer tiroteo ocurrió justo después de las 5:00 p.m., cuando la policía encontró a un hombre en la cuadra 5900 de Hamilton Terrace, que sufrió una herida de bala. Fue declarado muerto en el lugar.
KMOV informa que al mismo tiempo, un hombre de 30 años fue encontrado con un tiro en la cabeza dentro de un vehículo cerca de Minerva Ave y Montclair Ave en el vecindario de Hamilton Heights. Fue llevado al hospital donde figuraba en estado crítico e inestable.
Un par de horas más tarde, a una mujer le dispararon en la espalda baja en Davis Park, en South Broadway y Davis. Ella fue llevada al hospital para recibir tratamiento.
Media hora después, un hombre recibió un disparo en la pierna en la cuadra 4100 de Finney. Él también fue llevado al hospital.
Momentos después, la policía fue llamada a Ballpark Village, en el centro de St. Louis, donde un hombre recibió un disparo en la cabeza y un segundo hombre recibió un disparo en la pierna. La primera víctima fue declarada muerta minutos después, y la segunda fue llevada al hospital.
El último tiroteo tuvo lugar momentos antes de las 8:40 p.m. en Goodfellow y Stratford. Según la policía, un hombre llegó al hospital después de recibir un disparo en la rodilla.
La policía no cree que los disparos estén conectados.