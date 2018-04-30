Two dead and five injured Sunday in St. Louis shootings

St. Louis saw a violent Sunday evening as six separate shootings left two people dead and five people injured throughout the city.

The first shooting occurred just after 5:00 p.m., when police found a man in the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KMOV reports that around the same time, a 30-year-old man was found shot in the head inside a vehicle near Minerva Ave and Montclair Ave in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed as in critical and unstable condition.

A couple of hours later, a woman was shot in the lower back at Davis Park on South Broadway and Davis. She was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

Half an hour later, a man was shot in the leg in the 4100 block of Finney. He was also taken to the hospital.

Moments later, police were called to Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, where a man was shot in the head and another man was shot in the leg. The first victim was pronounced dead a while later, and the second was taken to the hospital.

The final shooting occurred moments before 8:40 p.m. at Goodfellow and Stratford. According to police, a man arrived at the hospital after being shot in the knee.

Police do not believe the shootings are connected.