Two Gun Stores in St. Louis County Burglarized

St. Louis County – Two gun stores were burglarized early Friday in St. Louis County, police say.

St. Louis County police say officers were called about 2 a.m. to the Triple Threat Armory at 9422 Gravois Road in Affton where a front window was shattered. The owner, Scott Stephan, says three men wearing hoodies, one armed with a gun, broke a window and that two walked behind the counter. Stephan said his security cameras recorded the men grabbing a laptop computer and a box of ammunition. He said no guns were taken because he locks them up every night.

“That’s the reason we do it,” said Stephan, who estimated the damage from Friday’s break-in to be about $800. “We’ll just eat it and go on.”

The store also was burglarized in August, but nothing was taken, Stephan said.

About 3:15 a.m., police were called to the On Target gun shop and range at 590 Vance Road in Valley Park for a burglary, police said. Police said a glass pane was shattered and that 14 handguns and a shotgun were taken.