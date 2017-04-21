TWO LACLEDE GAS WORKERS SHOT, KILLER SHOTS HIMSELF
St. Louis, MO. April 21 – The two Laclede Gas employees, who were shot and killed Thursday after 11 a.m., were identified by the St. Louis Police. The suspect killed himself in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
According to police records, 51-year-old Clinton Willis shot the two employees, identified as Alex Boschert, 27, and William Froelich, 52, while in the 5900 block of Minerva.
St. Louis Police Captain Mary Warnecke said they have no motive so far in investigation and that it appears that no words were exchanged between the killer and victims.
“I was calling 911 in one hand and Jesus in the other,” Manyik McCoy said. The workers were performing a service call at McCoy’s new home. “It’s just hard, very hard. I would never have expected this.”
Laclede Gas and Ameren Missouri pulled all employees off the streets for precaution and sent out a statement mourning the loss of its employees.
DOS TRABAJADORES DE LACLEDE GAS BALEADOS, ASESINO SE SUICIDA
St. Louis, MO. 21 de abril – Los dos empleados de Laclede Gas, quienes fueron baleados a muerte el jueves después de las 11 a.m., fueron identificados por la Policía de St. Louis, el sospechoso se suicidó en el vecindario de Hamilton Heights.
De acuerdo con los registros de la policía, Clinton Willis de 51 años de edad disparo a matar a los dos empleados identificados como Alex Boschert de 27 y and William Froelich de 52 cuando se encontraban en la cuadra 5900 de Minerva.
La Capitana de la Policía de St. Louis Mary Warnecke dijo que hasta ahora no hay motivo en la investigación y parece que no hubo intercambio verbal entre el asesino y las víctimas.
Manyik McCoy comentó: “Estaba llamando al 911 con una mano y con la otra a Jesús”. Los trabajadores se encontraban realizando un servicio en la casa nueva de McCoy. “Es difícil, muy difícil. Nunca me esperé esto”.
Laclede Gas y Ameren Missouri sacaron a todos sus empleados de las calles por precaución y enviaron una declaración lamentando la pérdida de sus empleados.