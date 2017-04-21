TWO LACLEDE GAS WORKERS SHOT, KILLER SHOTS HIMSELF

St. Louis, MO. April 21 – The two Laclede Gas employees, who were shot and killed Thursday after 11 a.m., were identified by the St. Louis Police. The suspect killed himself in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

According to police records, 51-year-old Clinton Willis shot the two employees, identified as Alex Boschert, 27, and William Froelich, 52, while in the 5900 block of Minerva.

St. Louis Police Captain Mary Warnecke said they have no motive so far in investigation and that it appears that no words were exchanged between the killer and victims.

“I was calling 911 in one hand and Jesus in the other,” Manyik McCoy said. The workers were performing a service call at McCoy’s new home. “It’s just hard, very hard. I would never have expected this.”

Laclede Gas and Ameren Missouri pulled all employees off the streets for precaution and sent out a statement mourning the loss of its employees.