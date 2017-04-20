TWO MEN SHOT TO DEAD IN BELLEFONTAINE

St. Louis, MO. April 20 – St. Louis County Police reports two men were found shot to dead inside a Bellefontaine Neighbors home Wednesday night.

Authorities received a call for a shooting in the 10500 block of Druid Drive around 8:10 p.m.

According to police reports there was a relationship between the two victims and the shooter, but the motive of the shootings is not clear. There is no information on any suspects. No weapon has been recovered.