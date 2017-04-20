TWO MEN SHOT TO DEAD IN BELLEFONTAINE
St. Louis, MO. April 20 – St. Louis County Police reports two men were found shot to dead inside a Bellefontaine Neighbors home Wednesday night.
Authorities received a call for a shooting in the 10500 block of Druid Drive around 8:10 p.m.
According to police reports there was a relationship between the two victims and the shooter, but the motive of the shootings is not clear. There is no information on any suspects. No weapon has been recovered.
DOS HOMBRES MUERTOS A DISPAROS EN BELLEFONTAINE
St. Louis, MO. 20 de abril – La Policía del Condado de St. Louis reporta que se encontró a dos hombres muertos dentro de una casa en Bellefontaine Neighbors el miércoles por la noche.
Las autoridades recibieron una llamada reportando un tiroteo en la cuadra 10500 de Druid Drive alrededor de las 8:10 p.m.
De acuerdo con reportes policíacos, existía una relación entre las dos víctimas y el asesino, pero no está claro el motivo del tiroteo. No hay información sobre algún sospechoso. Tampoco se ha recuperado el arma.