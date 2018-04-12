Two St. Louis area Sears locations will be auctioned

The Sears stores attached to malls, one to Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters and one attached to South County Center Mehlville, are being put up for sale through an online auction site.

Commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield is working with online platform Real Insight Marketplace to sell 16 Sears store locations, the Wall Street Journal reports, including two in the St. Louis area. Around 200 investor groups have expressed interest in acquiring the properties, which are still profitable.

Bidders must register by May 1, after which shortlisted bidders will participate in a real-time auction on the Real Insight platform. The auction will take place on May 22.

Sears has seen hard times in recent years. Both St. Louis area stores up for auction, as well as the company’s nationwide operations, have been in a steady decline. The Wall Street Journal reports that last year S&P Global Ratings downgraded its corporate credit rating for Sears to “selective default”, which means that the company will default on a specific issue but will continue to meet other obligations.