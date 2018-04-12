Two St. Louis area Sears locations will be auctioned

The Sears stores attached to malls, one to Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters and one attached to South County Center Mehlville, are being put up for sale through an online auction site.
Commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield is working with online platform Real Insight Marketplace to sell 16 Sears store locations, the Wall Street Journal reports, including two in the St. Louis area. Around 200 investor groups have expressed interest in acquiring the properties, which are still profitable.
Bidders must register by May 1, after which shortlisted bidders will participate in a real-time auction on the Real Insight platform. The auction will take place on May 22.
Sears has seen hard times in recent years. Both St. Louis area stores up for auction, as well as the company’s nationwide operations, have been in a steady decline. The Wall Street Journal reports that last year S&P Global Ratings downgraded its corporate credit rating for Sears to “selective default”, which means that the company will default on a specific issue but will continue to meet other obligations.
Se subastarán dos ubicaciones de Sears en el área de St. Louis
Las tiendas Sears conectadas a centros comerciales, una con Mid Rivers Mall en St. Peters y otra conectada al South County Center Mehlville, se están poniendo a la venta a través de un sitio de subastas en línea.
La firma inmobiliaria comercial Cushman & Wakefield está trabajando con la plataforma en línea Real Insight Marketplace para vender 16 locales de tiendas Sears, informa el Wall Street Journal, incluidos dos en el área de St. Louis. Alrededor de 200 grupos de inversionistas han expresado interés en adquirir las propiedades, que aún son rentables.
Los postores deben registrarse antes del 1 de mayo, luego de lo cual los licitantes seleccionados participarán en una subasta en tiempo real en la plataforma Real Insight. La subasta tendrá lugar el 22 de mayo.
Sears ha visto tiempos difíciles en los últimos años. Tanto las tiendas que se subastarán en el área de St. Louis, como las operaciones nacionales de la compañía, han estado en constante declive. The Wall Street Journal informa que el año pasado S & P Global Ratings bajó la calificación crediticia corporativa para Sears a “default selectivo”, lo que significa que la compañía incumplirá con un tema en específico pero continuará cumpliendo con sus demás obligaciones.