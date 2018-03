U.S. Army veteran deported to Mexico

Miguel Perez, a 39-year-old Army veteran has been handed over to Mexican authorities, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The deportation comes a week after Perez was denied the U.S. citizenship over a nonviolent drug crime.

Perez joined the military shortly after 9/11 and served two tours in Afghanistan, the first from October 2002 to April 2003 and the second from May to October 2003, according to his lawyer. He was discharged from the Army after he was caught smoking marijuana on the premises. Upon his return home, to Chicago, he struggled with PTSD and started drinking heavily, as well as experimenting with drugs. He was arrested when delivering cocaine to an undercover officer and was halfway through his 15-year conviction when ICE took over his case.

Perez had come to the United States legally when he was 8, due to his father’s job. He said he mistakenly thought joining the Army would grant him automatic citizenship, but his petition for a retroactive citizenship grant was revoked due to his drug conviction. Earlier this month, Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois spoke against the denying of his citizenship.

“He earned the opportunity to remain in this country when he vowed to defend it in our military, but today’s decision is yet another example of our nation failing him once more,” she said in a statement. “This case is a tragic example of what can happen when national immigration policies are based more on hate than on logic and ICE doesn’t feel accountable to anyone.”

Perez says he now fears for his life as drug cartels in Mexico may try to recruit him and kill him if he refuses. “If they are sentencing me to a certain death, and I am going to die, then why die in a place that I have not considered my home in a long time?”, he asked immigration authorities.