U.S Department of State Expands Travel Warning to Anyone Heading to Mexico

The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.

Quintana Roo includes resort towns like Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Riviera Maya.

The expanded warning is due to a rise in homicide rates, the State Department said on their website.

U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in various Mexican states. This Travel Warning replaces the Travel Warning for Mexico issued December 8, 2016.

U.S. government personnel and their families are prohibited from personal travel to all areas to which the Department recommends “defer non-essential travel” in this Travel Warning.

Click Here To Read The State Department’s Warning.