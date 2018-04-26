U.S. falls to 45th spot on press freedom index

Reporters Without Borders has issued their 2018 press freedom index, where the United States has been placed on the 45th spot from 180 countries around the world.

The report, which was released on Wednesday, gave the United States a “fairly good” rating, which falls below the category of “good”, in which only 9 percent of the countries were placed.

The U.S. has continued its downward trend, falling two spots in consecutive years. It occupied the 41st spot in 2016 and the 43rd in 2017.

The report placed some of the blame for the slide on President Trump and his constant attacks on the media.

“The United States, the country of the First Amendment, has fallen again in the Index under Donald Trump, this time two places to 45th,” the report says. “A media-bashing enthusiast, Trump has referred to reporters ‘enemies of the people’, the term once used by Joseph Stalin.”

“The U.S. decline in press freedom is not simply bad news for journalists working inside the country; the downward trend has drastic consequences at the international level,” the report highlighted. “‘Fake news’ is not a trademark excuse for media repression, in both democratic and authoritarian regimes.”

Norway and Sweden were at the top of the index for the second straight year, while North Korea, Eritrea, Turkmenistan, Syria and China were ranked at the bottom.



