U.S. falls to 45th spot on press freedom index

Reporters Without Borders has issued their 2018 press freedom index, where the United States has been placed on the 45th spot from 180 countries around the world.
The report, which was released on Wednesday, gave the United States a “fairly good” rating, which falls below the category of “good”, in which only 9 percent of the countries were placed.
The U.S. has continued its downward trend, falling two spots in consecutive years. It occupied the 41st spot in 2016 and the 43rd in 2017.
The report placed some of the blame for the slide on President Trump and his constant attacks on the media.
“The United States, the country of the First Amendment, has fallen again in the Index under Donald Trump, this time two places to 45th,” the report says. “A media-bashing enthusiast, Trump has referred to reporters ‘enemies of the people’, the term once used by Joseph Stalin.”
“The U.S. decline in press freedom is not simply bad news for journalists working inside the country; the downward trend has drastic consequences at the international level,” the report highlighted. “‘Fake news’ is not a trademark excuse for media repression, in both democratic and authoritarian regimes.”
Norway and Sweden were at the top of the index for the second straight year, while North Korea, Eritrea, Turkmenistan, Syria and China were ranked at the bottom.
Estados Unidos cae al puesto 45 en índice de libertad de prensa
Reporteros sin Fronteras ha publicado su índice de libertad de prensa de 2018, donde Estados Unidos se ha ubicado en el puesto 45 entre 180 países de todo el mundo.
El informe, que se dio a conocer el miércoles, le dio a los Estados Unidos una calificación “suficientemente buena”, que cae por debajo de la categoría de “buena”, en la que solo el 9 por ciento de los países se colocaron.
Los EE. UU. han continuado su tendencia a la baja, cayendo dos puntos en años consecutivos. Ocupó el lugar 41 en 2016 y el 43 en 2017.
El informe atribuyó parte de la responsabilidad al presidente Trump y sus constantes ataques contra los medios.
“Estados Unidos, el país de la Primera Enmienda, ha caído nuevamente en el Índice bajo Donald Trump, esta vez dos lugares hasta el 45 °”, dice el informe. “Trump, un entusiasta de hablar mal de los medios de comunicación, se ha referido a los periodistas como ‘enemigos del pueblo’, término alguna vez usado por Joseph Stalin”.
“El declive de Estados Unidos en la libertad de prensa no es simplemente una mala noticia para los periodistas que trabajan dentro del país; la tendencia a la baja tiene consecuencias drásticas a nivel internacional”, destacó el informe. “‘Fake News’ es ahora una frase usada para la represión de los medios, tanto en los regímenes democráticos como en los autoritarios”.
Noruega y Suecia estuvieron en la cima del índice por segundo año consecutivo, mientras que Corea del Norte, Eritrea, Turkmenistán, Siria y China se ubicaron en la parte inferior.