U.S. Postal Service Celebrates Gateway Arch with New Stamp

ST LOUIS, MO. MARCH 23. The U.S. Postal Service unveiled the Gateway Arch Priority Mail Express stamp on Tuesday, March 21st at the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (Old Court House).

The Gateway Arch was built as a memorial to President Thomas Jefferson and the 19th-century traders and pioneers for whom St. Louis was the gateway to the West. The stamp art depicts the majestic stainless-steel arch at sunset in its setting on the banks of the Mississippi River. Towering above the city’s skyline, the Gateway Arch is reflected in the rippling water below, where a barge passes by. Designed by art director Greg Breeding, the stamp features a digital illustration created by Dan Cosgrove.

The stamp will be available in the form of a single stamp or blocks of four – starting at $23.