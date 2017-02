U.S. Postal Service Will Observe Presidents Day Holiday No Retail Service

St. Louis, MO. February 17 —The U.S. Postal Service will observe the federal holiday honoring Presidents Day on Monday, February 20th, 2017. All Retail and Delivery Offices across Central and Northeastern Missouri and Central and Southern Illinois including the St Louis Main Post Office will be closed. There will be no mail delivery.

Mail will be collected from blue street collection boxes as scheduled. Postal officials advise anyone with stamped or metered mail ready for delivery, especially businesses, to drop this mail into a blue collection box instead of waiting to do so the following day.

Post Offices will reopen and mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017.