U2 to play St. Louis this Friday using new technology

After cancelling last year’s concert in St. Louis due to protests following the acquittal of Jason Stockley in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith, U2 is returning to the Scottrade Center on Friday night, in the second date of their recently kicked off eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour.
The concert will include an augmented reality spectacle that turns Bono, the lead singer, into a larger-than-life version of himself. AR is a technology that displays digital images on top of real-life objects when viewed through a smartphone. To be able to experience the concert through this augmented reality, fans must download the U2 Experience app.
Fans will be able to see superimposed images and videos meant to enhance the experience by holding up a smartphone toward the 80-foot long double-sided LCD screen on stage, giving new horizons to the annoying habit of holding up cellphones at concerts.
“I am abusing technology, if you like,” Bono told CNN Tech prior to the band’s opening date in Tulsa last Wednesday. “[What we’re] using goes back to the very early stages of U2 when we would stage dive to break the fourth wall, trying to reach our audience and touch them.”
As with every new U2 tour, this promises not only to feature amazing live performances by the 40-year-old band but also to be groundbreaking, technologically speaking. The band has famously debuted a “claw” during their 2011 North American tour and a 4K LCD screen during their last tour celebrating the 30 years of their Joshua Tree album.
“Wjhen you get to play theaters and arenas, the back [gets] further and further away,” Bono said. “We had to find different ways to get to the back; hence these satellite stages… and video reinforcement as video art. We’re trying to wrestle with our audience in a very physical way.”
St. Louisans who see the band live tonight will be some of the first in the world to get a glimpse at the new technology.
U2 tocará en St. Louis este viernes usando nueva tecnología
Después de cancelar el concierto del año pasado en St. Louis debido a las protestas después de la absolución de Jason Stockley en el asesinato de Anthony Lamar Smith en 2011, U2 regresa al Scottrade Center el viernes por la noche, en la segunda fecha de su gira recientemente iniciada, eXPERIENCE + iNOCENCE.
El concierto incluirá un espectáculo de realidad aumentada que convierte a Bono, el cantante, en una versión más grande de sí mismo. La realidad aumentada, o AR, es una tecnología que muestra imágenes digitales superpuestas a los objetos reales cuando son vistos a través de un teléfono inteligente. Para poder experimentar el concierto a través de esta realidad aumentada, los fanáticos deben descargar la aplicación U2 Experience.
Los fanáticos podrán ver imágenes superpuestas y videos destinados a mejorar la experiencia al sostener un teléfono inteligente hacia la pantalla LCD de doble cara de 80 pies de largo en el escenario, dando nuevos horizontes al molesto hábito de levantar teléfonos celulares en conciertos.
“Estoy abusando de la tecnología, por así decirlo”, dijo Bono a CNN Tech antes de la fecha de apertura de la banda en Tulsa el miércoles pasado. “[Lo que estamos usando] se remonta a las primeras etapas de U2 cuando nos lanzábamos a la gente para romper la cuarta pared, tratando de llegar a nuestra audiencia y tocarlos”.
Al igual que con cada nueva gira de U2, esta promete no solo contar con increíbles actuaciones en vivo por parte de la banda de casi 40 años, sino que también será innovadora, tecnológicamente hablando. La banda debutó una “garra” durante su gira por Norteamérica en 2011 y una pantalla LCD de 4K durante su última gira para celebrar los 30 años de su álbum Joshua Tree.
“Cuando llegas a tocar en arenas y estadios, la parte de atrás se aleja cada vez más”, dijo Bono. “Tuvimos que encontrar diferentes formas de llegar a la parte posterior; de ahí estos escenarios alternos … y el refuerzo de video como videoarte. Estamos luchando con nuestra audiencia de una manera muy física”.
Los residentes de St. Louis que vean a la banda en vivo esta noche serán unos de los primeros en el mundo en echar un vistazo a la nueva tecnología.