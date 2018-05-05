U2 to play St. Louis this Friday using new technology

After cancelling last year’s concert in St. Louis due to protests following the acquittal of Jason Stockley in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith, U2 is returning to the Scottrade Center on Friday night, in the second date of their recently kicked off eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour.

The concert will include an augmented reality spectacle that turns Bono, the lead singer, into a larger-than-life version of himself. AR is a technology that displays digital images on top of real-life objects when viewed through a smartphone. To be able to experience the concert through this augmented reality, fans must download the U2 Experience app.

Fans will be able to see superimposed images and videos meant to enhance the experience by holding up a smartphone toward the 80-foot long double-sided LCD screen on stage, giving new horizons to the annoying habit of holding up cellphones at concerts.

“I am abusing technology, if you like,” Bono told CNN Tech prior to the band’s opening date in Tulsa last Wednesday. “[What we’re] using goes back to the very early stages of U2 when we would stage dive to break the fourth wall, trying to reach our audience and touch them.”

As with every new U2 tour, this promises not only to feature amazing live performances by the 40-year-old band but also to be groundbreaking, technologically speaking. The band has famously debuted a “claw” during their 2011 North American tour and a 4K LCD screen during their last tour celebrating the 30 years of their Joshua Tree album.

“Wjhen you get to play theaters and arenas, the back [gets] further and further away,” Bono said. “We had to find different ways to get to the back; hence these satellite stages… and video reinforcement as video art. We’re trying to wrestle with our audience in a very physical way.”

St. Louisans who see the band live tonight will be some of the first in the world to get a glimpse at the new technology.



