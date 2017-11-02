U2 will play Scottrade Center in May for ‘eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour’

U2 fans in St. Louis missed out on the supergroup’s “The Joshua Tree Tour” in September, but there’s another chance to check out Bono and crew when the “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018” comes to Scottrade Center on May 4.

St. Louis is the second stop on the new tour after opening May 2 in Tulsa, Okla. It’s the sequel to 2015’s “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour,” which did not play St. Louis.

Tickets are $41-$325 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 20; a Citi presale begins Nov. 16. All ticket sales will be through Verified Fan, a system created to separate real-life concert fans from scalpers and bots. With Verified Fan, concertgoers must register in advance to buy tickets, and those who are verified and selected receive a code.

The band’s Sept. 16 show at the Dome at America’s Center was canceled due to security concerns following unrest after ex-police office Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith.