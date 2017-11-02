Thursday , November 2 2017
U2 will play Scottrade Center in May for 'eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour'

U2 fans in St. Louis missed out on the supergroup’s “The Joshua Tree Tour” in September, but there’s another chance to check out Bono and crew when the “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018” comes to Scottrade Center on May 4.

St. Louis is the second stop on the new tour after opening May 2 in Tulsa, Okla. It’s the sequel to 2015’s “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour,” which did not play St. Louis.

 

 

Tickets are $41-$325 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 20; a Citi presale begins Nov. 16. All ticket sales will be through Verified Fan, a system created to separate real-life concert fans from scalpers and bots. With Verified Fan, concertgoers must register in advance to buy tickets, and those who are verified and selected receive a code.

The band’s Sept. 16 show at the Dome at America’s Center was canceled due to security concerns following unrest after ex-police office Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith.

 

 

                                                              


 U2 tocará en el Scottrade Center en mayo con el ‘eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour’

 

 

Los fanáticos de U2 en St. Louis se perdieron el “The Joshua Tree Tour” del supergrupo en septiembre, pero hay otra oportunidad de ver a Bono y su equipo cuando el “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018” llegue al Scottrade Center el 4 de mayo.

St. Louis es la segunda parada en la nueva gira después de abrir el 2 de mayo en Tulsa, Oklahoma. Es la secuela de la “gira de iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” de 2015, que no hizo parada en St. Louis.

 

 

Los boletos cuestan entre $41 y $325 y saldrán a la venta a las 10 a.m. el 20 de noviembre; una preventa de Citi comienza el 16 de noviembre. Todas las ventas de boletos se realizarán a través de Verified Fan, un sistema creado para separar a los fanáticos de los revendedores y bots. Con Verified Fan, los asistentes deben registrarse con anticipación para comprar los boletos, y aquellos que son verificados y seleccionados reciben un código.

El show del 16 de septiembre en el Dome del America’s Center fue cancelado debido a cuestiones de seguridad después de los disturbios después de que el ex policía Jason Stockley fuera declarado inocente por el asesinato de Anthony Lamar Smith.

 

 

                                                              


 

