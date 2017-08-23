Wednesday , August 23 2017
Uber and Lyft Begin Operations at Lambert

Uber and Lyft Begin Operations at Lambert

"Feel good" news, All, Economy, General News, Jobs, Local, St. Louis, Travel


 

Uber and Lyft already operating at Lambert Airport.

 

St. Louis, MO. August 22 – Lyft and Uber have officially launched operations at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after agreeing to pay the airport $3 fees for each pickup and drop-off.

The $3 fee will apply to every Lambert trip, no matter how many passengers are in the vehicle, and app-based transportation companies also will have to pay a $15,000 fee to Lambert every two years.

 



 

There will be designated curbside areas for Lyft and Uber drivers, according to an announcement from the airport.

“This is a service that our citizens want,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. “We’re happy that we were able to work out this agreement.”

 

Photo Credit: KSDK

 

The permit process allowing ride-hailing companies at Lambert began earlier this year after the Missouri Legislature passed a law governing their operation and regulation throughout the state.

 


 Uber and Lyft inician operaciones en el Aeropuerto Lambert

 



 

St. Louis, MO. 22 de agosto – Lyft y Uber han iniciado oficialmente operaciones en el Aeropuerto Internacional Lambert de St. Louis después de acordar pagar al aeropuerto tarifas de $3 cada vez que recojan o dejen pasaje.

La cuota de $3 aplicará a cada viaje de Lambert, sin importar cuántos pasajeros estén en el vehículo, y las compañías de transporte basadas en aplicaciones también tendrán que pagar una tarifa de $15,000 a Lambert cada dos años.

 



 

Habrá zonas designadas para los conductores Lyft y Uber, según un anuncio del aeropuerto.

“Este es un servicio que nuestros ciudadanos quieren”, dijo la alcaldesa Lyda Krewson en un comunicado. “Estamos contentos de haber podido llegar a este acuerdo”.

 

Photo Credit: KSDK

 

El proceso de permiso que autorizó a estas empresas trabajar en Lambert comenzó a principios de este año después de que la Legislatura de Missouri aprobó una ley que regula su operación y regulación en todo el estado.

 

 


 

Check Also

