Uber and Lyft Begin Operations at Lambert

St. Louis, MO. August 22 – Lyft and Uber have officially launched operations at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after agreeing to pay the airport $3 fees for each pickup and drop-off.

The $3 fee will apply to every Lambert trip, no matter how many passengers are in the vehicle, and app-based transportation companies also will have to pay a $15,000 fee to Lambert every two years.

There will be designated curbside areas for Lyft and Uber drivers, according to an announcement from the airport.

“This is a service that our citizens want,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. “We’re happy that we were able to work out this agreement.”

The permit process allowing ride-hailing companies at Lambert began earlier this year after the Missouri Legislature passed a law governing their operation and regulation throughout the state.