Uber and Lyft Begin Operations at Lambert

St. Louis, MO. August 22 – Lyft and Uber have officially launched operations at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after agreeing to pay the airport $3 fees for each pickup and drop-off.
The $3 fee will apply to every Lambert trip, no matter how many passengers are in the vehicle, and app-based transportation companies also will have to pay a $15,000 fee to Lambert every two years.
There will be designated curbside areas for Lyft and Uber drivers, according to an announcement from the airport.
“This is a service that our citizens want,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. “We’re happy that we were able to work out this agreement.”
The permit process allowing ride-hailing companies at Lambert began earlier this year after the Missouri Legislature passed a law governing their operation and regulation throughout the state.
Uber and Lyft inician operaciones en el Aeropuerto Lambert
St. Louis, MO. 22 de agosto – Lyft y Uber han iniciado oficialmente operaciones en el Aeropuerto Internacional Lambert de St. Louis después de acordar pagar al aeropuerto tarifas de $3 cada vez que recojan o dejen pasaje.
La cuota de $3 aplicará a cada viaje de Lambert, sin importar cuántos pasajeros estén en el vehículo, y las compañías de transporte basadas en aplicaciones también tendrán que pagar una tarifa de $15,000 a Lambert cada dos años.
Habrá zonas designadas para los conductores Lyft y Uber, según un anuncio del aeropuerto.
“Este es un servicio que nuestros ciudadanos quieren”, dijo la alcaldesa Lyda Krewson en un comunicado. “Estamos contentos de haber podido llegar a este acuerdo”.
El proceso de permiso que autorizó a estas empresas trabajar en Lambert comenzó a principios de este año después de que la Legislatura de Missouri aprobó una ley que regula su operación y regulación en todo el estado.