Uber Driver Stabbed in The Neck

St. Ann, Mo. – An Uber driver was stabbed in the neck and carjacked by a passenger in St. Ann Sunday.

According to St. Ann Police, a 47-year-old Uber driver attempted to drop off three passengers at the intersection of Geraldine Ave and Lorraine Ave around 3:30 p.m. While two of the passengers got out of the vehicle, a 17-year-old remained inside, demanding the driver to get out the vehicle.

Police said the suspect, then, stabbed the driver after he refused.

The victim ran to a nearby home where a neighbor called 911.

Bridgeton Police spotted the stolen vehicle and after a brief pursuit, officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Charges are expected to be filed on Monday.

The Uber driver was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

A spokesperson from Uber released a statement regarding the incident:

The senseless act of violence the driver reported to police is deeply troubling. We have been in contact with the driver and stand ready to help police. The rider has been permanently removed from the app.

Investigators do not know which of the teenagers ordered the Uber, but police said the

other two do not appear to be involved and were cooperating with investigators.