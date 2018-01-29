Uber Driver Stabbed in The Neck

St. Ann, Mo. – An Uber driver was stabbed in the neck and carjacked by a passenger in St. Ann Sunday.
According to St. Ann Police, a 47-year-old Uber driver attempted to drop off three passengers at the intersection of Geraldine Ave and Lorraine Ave around 3:30 p.m. While two of the passengers got out of the vehicle, a 17-year-old remained inside, demanding the driver to get out the vehicle.
Police said the suspect, then, stabbed the driver after he refused.
The victim ran to a nearby home where a neighbor called 911.
Bridgeton Police spotted the stolen vehicle and after a brief pursuit, officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Charges are expected to be filed on Monday.
The Uber driver was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
A spokesperson from Uber released a statement regarding the incident:
The senseless act of violence the driver reported to police is deeply troubling. We have been in contact with the driver and stand ready to help police. The rider has been permanently removed from the app.
Investigators do not know which of the teenagers ordered the Uber, but police said the
other two do not appear to be involved and were cooperating with investigators.
Chofer de Uber es apuñalado en el cuello
St. Ann, Mo. – Un conductor de Uber fue apuñalado en el cuello y secuestrado por un pasajero en St. Ann el domingo.
Según la policía de St. Ann, un conductor de Uber de 47 años intentó dejar a tres pasajeros en la intersección de Geraldine Ave y Lorraine Ave alrededor de las 3:30 p.m. mientras dos de los pasajeros salieron del vehículo, un joven de 17 años se quedó adentro, exigiendo que el conductor saliera del vehículo.
La policía dijo que el sospechoso apuñaló al conductor después de que se negara a salir del vehículo.
La víctima corrió a una casa cercana donde un vecino llamó al 911.
La policía de Bridgeton detectó el vehículo robado y después de una breve persecución, los oficiales pudieron detener al sospechoso. Se espera que los cargos se presenten este lunes.
El conductor de Uber fue transportado a un hospital local por sus lesiones.
Un portavoz de Uber dio a conocer una declaración sobre el incidente:
El acto de violencia sin sentido que el conductor reportó a la policía es profundamente preocupante. Hemos estado en contacto con el conductor y estamos listos para ayudar a la policía. El usuario agresor ya ha sido eliminado de forma permanente de la aplicación.
Los investigadores no saben cuál de los adolescentes ordenó el Uber, pero la policía dijo que los otros dos no parecen estar involucrados y que estaban cooperando con los investigadores.