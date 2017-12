UN votes in favor of resolution and against Trump’s Jerusalem announcement

Today, the UN general assembly voted on a resolution rejecting the US president’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Yesterday, president Donald Trump threatened to withhold US financial aid from countries that vote in favor of said resolution.

It has long been a claim from Trump that other countries take advantage of the United States. He’s on record saying that the US spends billions of dollars on defense for European and Asian countries, going as far as hinting at a possible withdrawal of the US from NATO. He doubled down on this claim saying that if allies voted against the US, “we’ll save a lot of money” and that “we’re not going to be taken advantage of any longer.”

Ahead of the vote this afternoon, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, had said that she would be taking names of those who vote in favor of the resolution, and that the president took this vote personally.

Despite the threats, 128 countries voted in favor of the resolution, supporting the international consensus that Jerusalem’s status can only be settled in a peace deal. Pressure from the US did not sway European superpowers Britain, France and Germany, which all voted in favor of this resolution. It did however manage to get close US allies Mexico and Canada to abstain from the vote; however, the Mexican ambassador to the UN used his time to condemn the Trump’s administration unilateral move.

The general assembly had called for an emergency session today after the US vetoed a UN resolution condemning Trump’s Jerusalem announcement, earlier this week. Trump announced on December 6 that the US would be moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, sparking outrage among Muslim leaders, who have said since that the US has lost all leadership in the Middle East peace talks after the announcement.

The international community expressed rejection to Trump’s statement, as was evident by the wide-margin vote in favor of the UN resolution.