Uncle Playing With Gun Accidentally Shoots 13-year-old

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOX/AP) – A 13-year-old boy is injured after being accidentally shot by an uncle playing with a gun in St. Louis County.

The shooting happened Sunday night, in the Sugar Pines Apartments, at I-270 and New Halls Ferry Road. Police say a 20-year-old man was playing with a gun when it went off, striking the child.

The boy is hospitalized and expected to survive. His name and the name of the uncle have not been released, but police are expected to pursue charges.