Uncle Playing With Gun Accidentally Shoots 13-year-old
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOX/AP) – A 13-year-old boy is injured after being accidentally shot by an uncle playing with a gun in St. Louis County.
The shooting happened Sunday night, in the Sugar Pines Apartments, at I-270 and New Halls Ferry Road. Police say a 20-year-old man was playing with a gun when it went off, striking the child.
The boy is hospitalized and expected to survive. His name and the name of the uncle have not been released, but police are expected to pursue charges.
Hombre que jugaba con un arma, disparó accidentalmente a su sobrino de 13 años de edad en Florissant
FLORISSANT, Missouri – Un niño de 13 años resultó herido luego de recibir un disparo accidental por un tío que estaba jugando con una pistola en el condado de St. Louis.
El tiroteo ocurrió el domingo por la noche, en los Apartamentos Sugar Pines, en la I-270 y New Halls Ferry Road. La policía dice que un hombre de 20 años estaba jugando con una pistola cuando se le disparó, hiriendo al niño.
El niño está hospitalizado y se espera que sobreviva. Su nombre y el nombre del tío no han sido revelados, pero se espera que la policía presente cargos.