Undocumented Workers Need Information about Their Rights

Workplace Fairness Provides Comprehensive Legal Information and Resources for Undocumented Workers on Workplace Law and Employment Issues

Silver Spring, Md. – Sept. 26 – Right now is an uncertain time for undocumented workers in the U.S., to say the least. Workplace Fairness provides easy to read, FAQ-style information about undocumented workers’ rights, immigration status discrimination, language discrimination, and retaliation, as well as general workers’ rights information on a wide range of issues like harassment, unpaid wages, workers compensation, unemployment, and drug testing.

On our new Undocumented Workers page, workers will learn about:

Whether they can file discrimination complaints

Whether their employer can retaliate against them for filing a claim by calling ICE

Whether they can be fired based solely on their immigration status

Paying income tax

Collecting unemployment benefits

Collection Workers Compensation benefits

Organizing a union

What risks they may still face, even if they are acting lawfully

Workplace Fairness also provides workers with links and information about relevant government agencies on each page, and an attorney database so that they can easily get help when they need it.