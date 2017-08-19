Unions Deliver Signatures to Block Right-to-Work in Missouri

Jefferson, MO. August 18 – A spokeswoman for Missouri’s top election official says a new right-to-work law has been suspended after opponents delivered boxes of signed petitions to put it to a public vote.
A group of union members and other right-to-work opponents said they delivered more than 300,000 signatures Friday to the secretary of state.
Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s spokeswoman Maura Browning says that means the law is on hold.
The new law was set to take effect Aug. 28. But the Missouri Constitution says laws will be suspended if enough signatures are gathered to put them to a public vote.
If enough signatures are certified with local election authorities, it will be up to Missouri voters to decide whether to keep the law or ditch it.
Sindicatos entregan firmas para bloquear ley de derecho al trabajo en Missouri
Jefferson, MO. 18 de agosto – Una portavoz del principal funcionario electoral de Missouri dice que una nueva ley de derecho al trabajo ha sido suspendida después de que los opositores entregaran cajas de peticiones firmadas para someterlas a votación pública.
Un grupo de sindicalistas y otros opositores al derecho al trabajo dijeron que entregaron más de 300,000 firmas el viernes a la secretaria de Estado.
La portavoz del secretario de Estado republicano Jay Ashcroft, Maura Browning, dice que eso significa que la ley está en suspensión.
La nueva ley entró en vigencia el 28 de agosto, pero la Constitución de Missouri dice que las leyes se suspenden si se juntan suficientes firmas para ponerlas a votación pública.
Si suficientes firmas son certificadas con las autoridades electorales locales, dependerá de los votantes de Missouri decidir si mantener la ley o rechazarla.