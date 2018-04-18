United States and Britain accuse Russia of sponsoring cyberattacks

The governments of the United States and Great Britain accused Russia on Monday of sponsoring cyberattacks on government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure operators.
Washington and London issued a joint alert, saying that hackers backed by the government of Vladimir Putin could steal intellectual property from large corporations down to individual homes.
The cyberattack, experts said, targeted a wide range of organizations including internet providers, businesses and critical infrastructures. American and British officials did not identify any victims or the scale of the damage provoked by the attacks.
White House cyber security coordinator, Rob Joyce, said: “When we see malicious cyber activity, whether it be from the Kremlin or other malicious nation-state actors, we are going to push back.” The Kremlin has not made any comments on the accusations.
Both the United States and Britain said this attack is the latest in a global campaign that began in 2015 and was responsible for a virus that crippled part of Ukraine’s infrastructure in 2017. The Kremlin has denied any wrongdoing on any past cyber attacks.
Officials denied this is a retaliation to the U.S.-led air strikes on Syria last weekend that targeted chemical weapons facilities of the government of Bashir al-Assad, a close Putin ally.
This is the latest development in an escalating conflict between the U.S. and its allies against Russia. Britain accused the administration of Vladimir Putin of poisoning a former Soviet spy on British territory, and France joined both Britain and the U.S. in the missile attack, despite Russian warnings of shooting down any missiles targeting Syria.
Estados Unidos y Gran Bretaña acusan a Rusia de patrocinar ataques cibernéticos
Los gobiernos de Estados Unidos y Gran Bretaña acusaron a Rusia el lunes de patrocinar ataques cibernéticos contra agencias de gobierno, empresas y operadores de infraestructuras críticas.
Washington y Londres emitieron una alerta conjunta, diciendo que los piratas informáticos respaldados por el gobierno de Vladimir Putin podrían robar propiedad intelectual de grandes corporaciones y hogares individuales.
El ciberataque, según los expertos, se dirigió a una amplia gama de organizaciones, incluidos proveedores de Internet, empresas e infraestructuras críticas. Funcionarios estadounidenses y británicos no mencionaron las víctimas ni la magnitud del daño provocado por los ataques.
El coordinador de seguridad cibernética de la Casa Blanca, Rob Joyce, dijo: “Si vemos actividad cibernética maliciosa, ya sea por parte del Kremlin u otros agentes maliciosos de algún estado-nación, vamos a actuar”. El Kremlin no ha hecho ningún comentario sobre las acusaciones.
Tanto Estados Unidos como Gran Bretaña dijeron que este ataque es el más reciente en una campaña mundial que comenzó en 2015 y fue responsable de un virus que paralizó parte de la infraestructura de Ucrania en 2017. El Kremlin ha negado cualquier participación en dicho ciberataque.
Las autoridades negaron que esto sea una represalia a los ataques aéreos encabezados por Estados Unidos en Siria el pasado fin de semana que destruyeron instalaciones de armas químicas del gobierno de Bashir al-Assad, un aliado cercano de Putin.
Este es el último desarrollo en un conflicto creciente entre los EE. UU. y sus aliados contra Rusia. Gran Bretaña acusó a la administración de Vladimir Putin de envenenar a un ex espía soviético en territorio británico, y Francia se unió a Gran Bretaña y Estados Unidos en el ataque con misiles, a pesar de las advertencias rusas de derribar cualquier misil contra Siria.