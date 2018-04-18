United States and Britain accuse Russia of sponsoring cyberattacks

The governments of the United States and Great Britain accused Russia on Monday of sponsoring cyberattacks on government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure operators.

Washington and London issued a joint alert, saying that hackers backed by the government of Vladimir Putin could steal intellectual property from large corporations down to individual homes.

The cyberattack, experts said, targeted a wide range of organizations including internet providers, businesses and critical infrastructures. American and British officials did not identify any victims or the scale of the damage provoked by the attacks.

White House cyber security coordinator, Rob Joyce, said: “When we see malicious cyber activity, whether it be from the Kremlin or other malicious nation-state actors, we are going to push back.” The Kremlin has not made any comments on the accusations.

Both the United States and Britain said this attack is the latest in a global campaign that began in 2015 and was responsible for a virus that crippled part of Ukraine’s infrastructure in 2017. The Kremlin has denied any wrongdoing on any past cyber attacks.

Officials denied this is a retaliation to the U.S.-led air strikes on Syria last weekend that targeted chemical weapons facilities of the government of Bashir al-Assad, a close Putin ally.

This is the latest development in an escalating conflict between the U.S. and its allies against Russia. Britain accused the administration of Vladimir Putin of poisoning a former Soviet spy on British territory, and France joined both Britain and the U.S. in the missile attack, despite Russian warnings of shooting down any missiles targeting Syria.