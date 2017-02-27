United States Postal Service – Gateway District is Now Hiring for Assistan Rural Carrier
St. Louis. February 27 – USPS Gateway District is now hiring Assistant Rural Carriers (ARCs) to provide Rural mail delivery, customer service, and additional duties as assigned. Training is provided.
HOW TO APPLY: Interested applicants should log on to www.usps.com/careers to search by State- (MISSOURI/ILLINOIS) and apply for available Assistant Rural Carrier positions.
Paper applications will not be accepted.
WHEN TO APPLY: March 13, 2017 – March 19, 2017
POSITIONS ARE AVAILABLE – numerous MISSOURI and ILLINOIS Post Offices
Duties and requirements for this position include:
- Loading, and delivering packages, sorting and delivering mail, and interacting with customers on routes under a variety of weather conditions
- Maintaining a professional appearance and providing a positive customer service experience
- Part-time position working variable hours, including weekend work and holidays
- Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school
- Must pass criminal background check
- Must pass drug screening
- Must have valid driver’s license (2 years continuous)
- Must have good driving record
- Must be U.S. Citizen or have permanent resident alien status
United States Postal Service – El Distrito Gateway está contratando a un asistente de transporte rural
27 de febrero – El Distrito de Gateway de USPS está contratando Asistentes de Transporte Rurales (ARCs) para proveer entrega de correo Rural, servicio al cliente, y deberes adicionales según lo asignado. Se imparte capacitación.
CÓMO SOLICITAR: Los solicitantes interesados deben ingresar a www.usps.com/careers para buscar por estado- (MISSOURI / ILLINOIS) y solicitar los puestos de Asistente de Transporte Rural.
Las solicitudes en papel no serán aceptadas.
CUANDO SE APLICA: Del 13 de marzo de 2017 – 19 de marzo de 2017
POSICIONES DISPONIBLES – numerosas Oficinas de Correos en MISSOURI e ILLINOIS
Los deberes y requisitos para esta posición incluyen:
- Cargar y entregar paquetes, ordenar, entregar correo e interactuar con los clientes en rutas bajo una variedad de condiciones climáticas.
- Mantener una apariencia profesional y proporcionar una experiencia de servicio al cliente positiva
- Horario de trabajo a tiempo parcial, incluyendo trabajo de fin de semana y vacaciones
- Debe tener 18 años de edad y no estar matriculado en la escuela secundaria
- Debe pasar la verificación de antecedentes penales
- Debe pasar el examen de drogas
- Debe tener licencia de conducir válida (2 años continuos)
- Debe tener buen historial de manejo
- Debe ser ciudadano estadounidense o tener residencia permanente