United States Postal Service – Gateway District is Now Hiring for Assistan Rural Carrier

 St. Louis. February 27 – USPS Gateway District is now hiring Assistant Rural Carriers (ARCs) to provide Rural mail delivery, customer service, and additional duties as assigned. Training is provided.

HOW TO APPLY:  Interested applicants should log on to www.usps.com/careers to search by State- (MISSOURI/ILLINOIS) and apply for available Assistant Rural Carrier positions.

Paper applications will not be accepted.

WHEN TO APPLYMarch 13, 2017 – March 19, 2017

POSITIONS ARE AVAILABLE – numerous MISSOURI and ILLINOIS Post Offices

Duties and requirements for this position include:

  • Loading, and delivering packages, sorting and delivering mail, and interacting with customers on routes under a variety of weather conditions
  • Maintaining a professional appearance and providing a positive customer service experience
  • Part-time position working variable hours, including weekend work and holidays
  • Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school
  • Must pass criminal background check
  • Must pass drug screening
  • Must have valid driver’s license (2 years continuous)
  • Must have good driving record
  • Must be U.S. Citizen or have permanent resident alien status

 

 

 United States Postal Service – El Distrito Gateway está contratando a un asistente de transporte rural

 

27 de febrero – El Distrito de Gateway de USPS está contratando Asistentes de Transporte Rurales (ARCs) para proveer entrega de correo Rural, servicio al cliente, y deberes adicionales según lo asignado. Se imparte capacitación.

CÓMO SOLICITAR: Los solicitantes interesados deben ingresar a www.usps.com/careers para buscar por estado- (MISSOURI / ILLINOIS) y solicitar los puestos de Asistente de Transporte Rural.

Las solicitudes en papel no serán aceptadas.

CUANDO SE APLICA: Del 13 de marzo de 2017 – 19 de marzo de 2017

POSICIONES DISPONIBLES – numerosas Oficinas de Correos en MISSOURI e ILLINOIS

Los deberes y requisitos para esta posición incluyen:

  • Cargar y entregar paquetes, ordenar, entregar correo e interactuar con los clientes en rutas bajo una variedad de condiciones climáticas.
  • Mantener una apariencia profesional y proporcionar una experiencia de servicio al cliente positiva
  • Horario de trabajo a tiempo parcial, incluyendo trabajo de fin de semana y vacaciones
  • Debe tener 18 años de edad y no estar matriculado en la escuela secundaria
  • Debe pasar la verificación de antecedentes penales
  • Debe pasar el examen de drogas
  • Debe tener licencia de conducir válida (2 años continuos)
  • Debe tener buen historial de manejo
  • Debe ser ciudadano estadounidense o tener residencia permanente

                                              

