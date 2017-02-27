United States Postal Service – Gateway District is Now Hiring for Assistan Rural Carrier

St. Louis. February 27 – USPS Gateway District is now hiring Assistant Rural Carriers (ARCs) to provide Rural mail delivery, customer service, and additional duties as assigned. Training is provided.

HOW TO APPLY : Interested applicants should log on to www.usps.com/careers to search by State- (MISSOURI/ILLINOIS) and apply for available Assistant Rural Carrier positions.

Paper applications will not be accepted.

WHEN TO APPLY : March 13, 2017 – March 19, 2017

POSITIONS ARE AVAILABLE – numerous MISSOURI and ILLINOIS Post Offices

Duties and requirements for this position include: