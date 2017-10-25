University City’s Award-Winning “Make a Difference Day” Effort Returns

Volunteers offered exclusive amnesty program to clean city’s alleys and assist elderly

(University City, MO/October 24, 2017) – Make a Difference Day is one of the largest annual single-days of service, providing millions nationwide the opportunity to give back to their community.

Although many communities across the country participate in this event, University City was the first city in Missouri to form Make a Difference Day volunteer efforts, which eventually won national recognition in 2014 when they received the National Make a Difference Day Award.

Since 2010, the city has brought out hundreds of volunteers to participate in ventures that included clean up on Olive Boulevard, the River Des Peres, area alleys and other projects. This year, the award-winning city has found a fresh way to encourage and increase the Make a Difference Day volunteering efforts while simultaneously providing pardons to individuals in the community.

University City will be offering an exclusive, one-time amnesty for anyone with outstanding misdemeanor warrants in exchange for four hours of volunteer service at Make a Difference Day. The underlying offenses are not forgiven, but amnesty applicants can receive a new court date, at which time the judge will consider their volunteer service and negotiate a new resolution to avoid arrest. This is a great opportunity for residents to serve the community and resolve issues with the courts.

The benefits that accompany this unique Make a Difference Program are abundant, helping the city by:

Encouraging individuals to go outside and give back to their community

Offering minor offenders a unique way to work out court matters

Supplying free city clean-up and beautification

For this event, University City is partnering with Better Family Life, Habitat for Humanity, and Mt. Gideon Missionary Baptist Church to do a “Clean Sweep” of the alleys in the northeast part of the city. Residential alleys and city-owned lots will be cleared of brush and trash.

At the same time, volunteers from Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Christ the King Church, SHED (Safe Homes for the Elderly and Disabled), All Saints, Man of Valor, Inc., and the Washington University Catholic Student Center will be assisting with home and yard maintenance on almost 40 elderly resident’s homes. This project will save our community both time and money, as senior citizens tend to have more difficulty maintaining and refurbishing their homes.

The event always falls on the last Saturday in October (October 28th) and the work will be done from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Every year, these efforts make a large impact on University City’s community, bringing residents together in the spirit of volunteerism and providing assistance to some of our neighbors in need.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Adam Brown in the office of Community Development, 314-505-8522. You can also contribute by donating tools or funds for materials.

To preregister for the amnesty program, please contact Avis McHugh, Director of Family Services at Habitat for Humanity, 314-371-0400 x 612. You can also register on the day of the event at Mt. Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 6505 Etzel Avenue, between 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

About University City: University City was incorporated on September 4, 1906 by founder Edward Gardner Lewis, as a city of learning, culture and beautiful neighborhoods. This diverse community of about 34,000 provides beautiful neighborhoods, thriving business districts, and is a great place to live, work, and be entertained.