University City’s Award-Winning “Make a Difference Day” Effort Returns

Volunteers offered exclusive amnesty program to clean city’s alleys and assist elderly
(University City, MO/October 24, 2017) – Make a Difference Day is one of the largest annual single-days of service, providing millions nationwide the opportunity to give back to their community.
Although many communities across the country participate in this event, University City was the first city in Missouri to form Make a Difference Day volunteer efforts, which eventually won national recognition in 2014 when they received the National Make a Difference Day Award.
Since 2010, the city has brought out hundreds of volunteers to participate in ventures that included clean up on Olive Boulevard, the River Des Peres, area alleys and other projects. This year, the award-winning city has found a fresh way to encourage and increase the Make a Difference Day volunteering efforts while simultaneously providing pardons to individuals in the community.
University City will be offering an exclusive, one-time amnesty for anyone with outstanding misdemeanor warrants in exchange for four hours of volunteer service at Make a Difference Day. The underlying offenses are not forgiven, but amnesty applicants can receive a new court date, at which time the judge will consider their volunteer service and negotiate a new resolution to avoid arrest. This is a great opportunity for residents to serve the community and resolve issues with the courts.
The benefits that accompany this unique Make a Difference Program are abundant, helping the city by:
- Encouraging individuals to go outside and give back to their community
- Offering minor offenders a unique way to work out court matters
- Supplying free city clean-up and beautification
For this event, University City is partnering with Better Family Life, Habitat for Humanity, and Mt. Gideon Missionary Baptist Church to do a “Clean Sweep” of the alleys in the northeast part of the city. Residential alleys and city-owned lots will be cleared of brush and trash.
At the same time, volunteers from Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Christ the King Church, SHED (Safe Homes for the Elderly and Disabled), All Saints, Man of Valor, Inc., and the Washington University Catholic Student Center will be assisting with home and yard maintenance on almost 40 elderly resident’s homes. This project will save our community both time and money, as senior citizens tend to have more difficulty maintaining and refurbishing their homes.
The event always falls on the last Saturday in October (October 28th) and the work will be done from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Every year, these efforts make a large impact on University City’s community, bringing residents together in the spirit of volunteerism and providing assistance to some of our neighbors in need.
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Adam Brown in the office of Community Development, 314-505-8522. You can also contribute by donating tools or funds for materials.
To preregister for the amnesty program, please contact Avis McHugh, Director of Family Services at Habitat for Humanity, 314-371-0400 x 612. You can also register on the day of the event at Mt. Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 6505 Etzel Avenue, between 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017.
About University City: University City was incorporated on September 4, 1906 by founder Edward Gardner Lewis, as a city of learning, culture and beautiful neighborhoods. This diverse community of about 34,000 provides beautiful neighborhoods, thriving business districts, and is a great place to live, work, and be entertained.
“Día para hacer la diferencia”
Regresa el esfuerzo galardonado de University City
Voluntarios ofrecieron un programa exclusivo de amnistía para limpiar los callejones de la ciudad y ayudar a los ancianos
(University City, MO / 24 de octubre de 2017) – Make a Difference Day es uno de los días anuales más grandes de servicio, brindando a millones en todo el país la oportunidad de retribuir a su comunidad.
Aunque muchas comunidades en todo el país participan en este evento, University City fue la primera ciudad en Missouri en formar los esfuerzos voluntarios de Make a Difference Day, que finalmente ganó el reconocimiento nacional en 2014 cuando recibió el Premio Nacional Make a Difference Day.
Desde 2010, la ciudad ha convocado a cientos de voluntarios para participar en proyectos que incluyeron limpieza en Olive Boulevard, River Des Peres, callejones y otros proyectos. Este año, la galardonada ciudad ha encontrado una nueva forma de alentar y aumentar los esfuerzos de voluntariado del Día de Hacer una Diferencia a la vez que brinda indultos a las personas en la comunidad.
University City ofrecerá una amnistía exclusiva y única para cualquier persona que tenga órdenes de delito menor pendientes a cambio de cuatro horas de servicio voluntario en el Día de Hacer una Diferencia. Los delitos subyacentes no son perdonados, pero los solicitantes de amnistía pueden recibir una nueva fecha en la corte, en ese momento el juez considerará su servicio voluntario y negociará una nueva resolución para evitar el arresto. Esta es una gran oportunidad para los residentes de servir a la comunidad y resolver problemas con los tribunales.
Los beneficios que acompañan a este exclusivo programa Make a Difference son abundantes y ayudan a la ciudad al:
• Animar a las personas a salir y devolver a su comunidad
• Ofrecer a los delincuentes menores una forma única de resolver asuntos judiciales
• Suministro de limpieza y embellecimiento gratuitos de la ciudad
Para este evento, University City se ha asociado con Better Family Life, Habitat for Humanity y Mt. La Iglesia Bautista Misionera Gideon hará un “barrido limpio” de los callejones en la parte noreste de la ciudad. Los callejones residenciales y los lotes propiedad de la ciudad se limpiarán de maleza y basura.
Al mismo tiempo, voluntarios de la Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Lourdes, la Iglesia de Cristo Rey, SHED (Casas Seguras para Ancianos y Discapacitados), Todos los Santos, Hombre de Valor, Inc., y el Centro de Estudiantes Católicos de Washington asistirán con mantenimiento de hogar y patio en casi 40 hogares de residentes ancianos. Este proyecto ahorrará tiempo y dinero a nuestra comunidad, ya que las personas mayores tienden a tener más dificultades para mantener y renovar sus hogares.
El evento siempre se celebra el último sábado de octubre (28 de octubre) y el trabajo se realizará de 8:00 a.m. a 12:00 p.m. Cada año, estos esfuerzos tienen un gran impacto en la comunidad de la Ciudad Universitaria, reuniendo a los residentes en un espíritu de voluntariado y brindando asistencia a algunos de nuestros vecinos necesitados.
Si está interesado en ser voluntario, comuníquese con Adam Brown en la oficina de Desarrollo Comunitario, 314-505-8522. También puede contribuir donando herramientas o fondos para materiales.
Para preinscribirse en el programa de amnistía, comuníquese con Avis McHugh, Director de Servicios para Familias de Hábitat para la Humanidad, 314-371-0400 x 612. También puede inscribirse el día del evento en el Mt. La Iglesia Bautista Misionera Gideon, 6505 Etzel Avenue, entre las 7:30 a.m. y las 8:00 a.m. del sábado 28 de octubre de 2017.
Acerca de University City: University City fue incorporada el 4 de septiembre de 1906 por el fundador Edward Gardner Lewis, como una ciudad de aprendizaje, cultura y hermosos vecindarios. Esta comunidad diversa de aproximadamente 34,000 ofrece hermosos vecindarios, prósperos distritos comerciales, y es un excelente lugar para vivir, trabajar y entretenerse.