University of Missouri-Columbia student receives UM System Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Award recognizes students with demonstrated innovation, originality and entrepreneurial spirit

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri System Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Bob Schwartz presented the Student Entrepreneur of the Year award to Drew Rogers, a journalism student at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Rogers was surprised with the award at the MU Student Center today while he was meeting with his team members from The Bridge, his startup business.

The award, which includes a $2,500 prize, recognizes students who have demonstrated innovation, originality and entrepreneurial spirit in the development of processes, products or technologies of commercial potential and/or of benefit to the UM System.

Rogers, a sophomore from St. Louis, got the idea for his business after surveying the entrepreneurial atmosphere on MU’s campus. Sensing a need to support other aspiring entrepreneurs, Rogers developed a retail store, The Bridge, in the student union for students to market their own products. The store generated $23,000 in sales in the first three months bringing more than $15,000 to student creators through a consignment business model.

Several nominators wrote that Rogers encompasses the true definition of an entrepreneur mentioning his drive, dedication and passion as well as his motivation, vision and relationship-building skills.

“Drew has a vision for his business for now and in the future,” said Heath Immel, senior associate director of the Missouri Student Unions. “He wants The Bridge to promote educational opportunities for other student entrepreneurs. Drew believes that his out-of-classroom experience has provided him with unique skills that he wants other students to have the opportunity to gain.”

Rogers’ unique concept for The Bridge welcomes any and all student entrepreneurs to bring their ideas and merchandise to the storefront to enhance the exposure of their products.

“This store in the MU Student Center has become the new hub for the entrepreneur community,” Bea Dohoney, founder of Astronobeads said. “Collaboration is key in The Bridge. They bring ideas from dorm desks to the storefront opening up so many opportunities for students.”

“I love waking up every day with the drive to be an entrepreneur who helps cultivate other entrepreneurs,” said Rogers. “I started The Bridge with the mission of ‘Empower the Creative,’ and I truly believe we’ve done that. We’ve incentivized and empowered Mizzou to pursue their passions, risk failure and support locally-made products.”

Rogers will be formally recognized by UM System President Mun Choi in June during the UM System President’s Awards celebration, an annual recognition of faculty members across the four campuses of the UM System who have made exceptional contributions in advancing the mission of the university.