Unsolved case of man killed in January; reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspects

St. Louis, MO. April 11 – A $30,000 reward is offered for the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Maulik Patel on January 11, 2017.

Patel was as stopped in traffic on Goodfellow at Interstate 70 when unknown suspects in a four-door vehicle drove by and shot him. When Patel got out of his vehicle he was fatally shot.

The suspects were then seen leaving the scene in a newer-model vehicle that had tinted windows.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All calls into CrimeStoppers are anonymous.