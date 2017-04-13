UPS New Celebration Corsage and Boutonniere Forever Stamps

Perfect for Birthday, Prom, Anniversary and other Celebration Invitations

What: First-Day-of-Issue dedication ceremony for the Celebration Corsage and Boutonniere Forever stamps. The event is free and open to the public.

Who: Guy Cottrell, Chief Postal Inspector, U.S. Postal Service Dr. James Miller Sr., Vice President, Science and Conservation Missouri Botanical Garden.

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 11 a.m.

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden Shoenberg Theatre 4344 Shaw Boulevard St. Louis, MO 63110 The public may RSVP online at usps.com/celebrations. Followers of the U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook page will post a video of the event at facebook.com/USPS. Share the news on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #CelebrationStamps.

Background: The Postal Service is issuing two Forever stamps that are perfect for mailing anniversary, birthday, prom and other life celebrating invitations enclosed with RSVP cards. The new Celebration Corsage two-ounce Forever stamp can accommodate the weight of heavy invitations for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and other celebrations, oversized greeting cards for all occasions, and mailings such as small gifts that require extra postage. The stamp image is a photograph of an arrangement of ranunculus with accents of hypericum berry, Astrantia and seed eucalyptus. Similar in design to the new two-ounce Celebration Corsage stamp, the Celebration Boutonniere First-Class Forever stamp can be used for wedding RSVP cards. It is also perfect for party invitations, thank-you notes, announcements, birthday cards, Father’s Day cards and other occasions when a beautiful stamp is fitting. The stamp art features a photograph of an arrangement of ranunculus, with floral accents of succulents, Astrantia, Berzelia and clubmoss greenery. Both stamps were arranged by floral designer Carol Caggiano and photographed by Renée Comet. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp. Sold separately in panes of 20, the stamps will be issued May 2 and are available for pre-order now.