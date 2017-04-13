UPS New Celebration Corsage and Boutonniere Forever Stamps
Perfect for Birthday, Prom, Anniversary and other Celebration Invitations
What: First-Day-of-Issue dedication ceremony for the Celebration Corsage and Boutonniere Forever stamps. The event is free and open to the public.
Who: Guy Cottrell, Chief Postal Inspector, U.S. Postal Service Dr. James Miller Sr., Vice President, Science and Conservation Missouri Botanical Garden.
When: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 11 a.m.
Where: Missouri Botanical Garden Shoenberg Theatre 4344 Shaw Boulevard St. Louis, MO 63110 The public may RSVP online at usps.com/celebrations. Followers of the U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook page will post a video of the event at facebook.com/USPS. Share the news on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #CelebrationStamps.
Background: The Postal Service is issuing two Forever stamps that are perfect for mailing anniversary, birthday, prom and other life celebrating invitations enclosed with RSVP cards. The new Celebration Corsage two-ounce Forever stamp can accommodate the weight of heavy invitations for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and other celebrations, oversized greeting cards for all occasions, and mailings such as small gifts that require extra postage. The stamp image is a photograph of an arrangement of ranunculus with accents of hypericum berry, Astrantia and seed eucalyptus. Similar in design to the new two-ounce Celebration Corsage stamp, the Celebration Boutonniere First-Class Forever stamp can be used for wedding RSVP cards. It is also perfect for party invitations, thank-you notes, announcements, birthday cards, Father’s Day cards and other occasions when a beautiful stamp is fitting. The stamp art features a photograph of an arrangement of ranunculus, with floral accents of succulents, Astrantia, Berzelia and clubmoss greenery. Both stamps were arranged by floral designer Carol Caggiano and photographed by Renée Comet. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp. Sold separately in panes of 20, the stamps will be issued May 2 and are available for pre-order now.
Nuevos timbres postales “Celebration Corsage” y “Celebration Boutonniere”
Perfectos para cumpleaños, bailes de graduación, aniversarios y otras invitaciones para celebraciones
Qué: Ceremonia conmemorativa de la fecha de emisión para los timbres postales “Celebration Corsage” y “Celebration Boutonniere”. La entrada al evento es gratis y abierta al público en general.
Quién: Guy Cottrell, Inspector Postal en Jefe, U.S. Postal Service, Dr. James Miller Sr., Vicepresidente, Ciencia y Conservación
Missouri Botanical Garden.
Cuándo: Martes, 2 de mayo de 2017, 11 a.m.
Dónde: Missouri Botanical Garden, Shoenberg Theatre, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63110
El público puede reservar su asistencia en línea en usps.com/celebrations. Los seguidores de la página de Facebook del U.S. Postal Service podrán subir un video del evento en facebook.com/USPS. Comparte la noticia en Twitter e Instagram con el hashtag #CelebrationStamps.
Antecedentes:
El Servicio Postal está emitiendo dos timbres postales Forever que son perfectos para enviar por correo invitaciones para aniversarios, cumpleaños, bailes de graduación y otras invitaciones de celebraciones junto con tarjetas de confirmación de asistencia (RSVP).
El nuevo timbre postal Celebration Corsage de dos onzas se puede adherir a invitaciones pesadas para cumpleaños, bodas, aniversarios y otras celebraciones, tarjetas de felicitación de tamaño extra para toda ocasión y envíos, como regalos pequeños que requieren un porte extra. La imagen del timbre es una fotografía de un arreglo de ranúnculos con adornos de baya hypericum, astrantia y semillas de eucalipto.
Parecido al diseño del nuevo timbre Celebration Corsage de dos onzas, el timbre Celebration Boutonniere First-Class Forever se puede utilizar para tarjetas de boda con confirmación de asistencia (RSVP). También es perfecto para invitaciones de fiestas, notas de agradecimiento, notificaciones, tarjetas de cumpleaños, tarjetas del día del padre y otras ocasiones en donde se puede incluir un hermoso timbre. El arte del timbre incluye la fotografía de un arreglo de ranúnculos con adornos florales de suculentas con follaje de astrantia, berzelai y licopodios.
Ambos timbres fueron acomodados por el diseñador floral Carol Caggiano y fotografíados por Renée Comet. El director artístico Ethel Kessler diseñó el timbre.
Se venden por separado en planillas de 20, los timbres serán emitidos el 2 de mayo y se pueden ordenar con anticipación.