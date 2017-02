US actor’s anti-Trump art installation shut down over public safety concerns

New York, Feb 10 (efe_epa).- A New York museum that had been hosting a live-streamed anti-Donald Trump art project set up by an American actor said in a statement Friday that it would be shut down due to several violent incidents.

The protest was set up outside the Museum of the Moving Image in the New York City borough of Queens by actor Shia LaBeouf and two other individuals on Jan. 20, the day of the inauguration of the new president of the United States.

The interactive project invited people to visit the site at any time day or night, look into a camera mounted on a wall outside the museum and chant the words “He will not divide us.”

“The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, staff, local residents and businesses,” the statement read.

It said the installation began constructively but went downhill after LaBeouf was arrested in late January following an altercation with another individual.

“Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the museum said.

The Web site for the interactive installation had said the participatory performance would be live-streamed continuously for the duration of Trump’s presidency.

On Friday, that site said the museum had abandoned the project but that the artists had not.