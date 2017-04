US Air Force drops ‘mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON. APRIL 13. The US military has dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on a cave and tunnel complex that it said was used by Islamic State fighters in a remote part of far northeast Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon. The area is very close to the Pakistan border.

A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB aka the “Mother of All Bombs”, was dropped at 7 p.m. local time Thursday. The MOAB which was developed during the Iraq war, is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb.

“U.S. Forces – Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017,” US Central Command said in a statement.

According to official information, “The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction” to the militants, the statement said.

The military is currently assessing the damage, this is the first time a MOAB has been used in the battlefield, according to the US officials.