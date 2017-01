US ends favorable treatment for undocumented Cubans

Washington, Jan 12 (EFE).- President Barack Obama on Thursday ended a policy that gave undocumented Cuban migrants who reached US soil the right to remain in the country and obtain legal permanent residence, an administration official told EFE.

Known as “wet foot, dry foot,” the policy mandated repatriation to Cuba for the vast majority of undocumented Cubans intercepted at sea, while those who managed to enter the territory of the United States were welcomed with open arms.

Cuba has long demanded an end to wet foot, dry foot, which the Havana government says encourages Cubans to embark on risky sea journeys in hopes of reaching the US.

Some change to the policy, which is based on the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act, has been expected since the US and Cuba restored diplomatic relations as part of a process of normalization started in December 2014.

The 1966 legislation gave the US attorney general authority to grant permanent residence to Cubans, even those who entered the United States illegally.

The decision to abandon wet foot, dry foot comes just eight days before Obama is to be succeeded by Republican Donald Trump, who has threatened to reverse the normalization with Cuba unless Havana makes certain concessions.

Rapprochement with Cuba is seen as one of the major accomplishments of Obama’s second term. In March, he became the first sitting US president since 1928 to visit the Caribbean island.