US imposes new sanctions on Russian entrepreneurs and companies over Crimea

Washington (efe_epa).- The United States Department of Treasury has approved new economic sanctions against six bankers and a Russian businessman as well as eight companies in that country for their links in the Ukrainian conflict and the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

The decision comes a month before US President Barack Obama hands over the White House to New York businessman Donald Trump, whose position in this matter is uncertain and could lead to a lifting of sanctions.

In fact, his future secretary of state, the chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil Rex Tillerson, has links with the Kremlin and is against the imposition of sanctions against individuals and companies of that country.

The six bankers sanctioned on Tuesday are executives of Rossiya Bank or its subsidiaries ABR Management and Sobinbank. The US had previously sanctioned this bank.

The US also sanctioned businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, who has “extensive business dealings” with the Russian Ministry of Defense and links to a company in charge of building a military base near the Russian border with Ukraine, according to Washington.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned eight companies, some of them public companies, for operating in the Crimea.

Two of the sanctioned companies – Institut Stroiproekt, AO and Karst OOO – are involved in the construction of the 4.5-kilometer Kerch Strait bridge, a strategic macro-project for the Kremlin which will link the Crimean and Taman peninsulas.

US individuals or businesses are prohibited from doing business with sanctioned individuals or companies.

Washington also imposed minor sanctions on several subsidiaries of the Novatek gas giant and the Russian Agricultural Bank, both of them were sanctioned in 2014 following the annexation of the Crimea and the Kremlin’s support for the rebels fighting in the eastern Ukraine.

Obama’s decision comes at a low point in US-Russian relations after several US intelligence agencies, over the past few days, found evidence that the Kremlin interfered in the US presidential election in favor of Trump.

The European Union on Monday extended economic sanctions imposed on Russia for its role in the separatist crisis in eastern Ukraine for another six months. The sanctions will now continue until July 31, 2017, when they will have been in place for three years.