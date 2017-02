US imposes sanctions on Iran entities after ballistic missile tests

Washington, Feb 3 (efe_epa).- The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on numerous Iranian entities and individuals in response to the Islamic nation’s recent ballistic missile test.

The sanctions target 13 individuals and 12 entities – some based in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and China – that are allegedly involved in Tehran’s ballistic missile program.

“Iran’s continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide, and to the United States,” John Smith, acting director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

On Sunday, Iran test-fired a ballistic missile that exploded after traveling around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), prompting a stern reaction from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

National Security Adviser Mike Flynn said on Wednesday that the US was putting Iran on alert following the test and since then Trump stepped up the rhetoric further with Twitter posts.

“Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

On Thursday, Trump said on the same microblogging site that Iran should be grateful for the “terrible” nuclear deal that China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US and the European Union reached with Tehran in July 2015.

The Trump administration said the new sanctions did not violate the terms of that deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and instead targeted entities that procure technology and materials for Iran’s ballistic missile program and provide support to the Quds Force, a special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.