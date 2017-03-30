US judge extends order blocking Trump’s second travel ban
Washington, March 30 – A judge indefinitely extended the temporary block of President Donald Trump’s second immigration ban on Wednesday.
The decision by the federal judge in Honolulu, Hawaii, Derrick K. Watson, can be appealed by the government at the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
The travel ban sought to prevent the entry of refugees and citizens from six Muslim majority countries..
After the first ruling, Attorney General Douglas Chin, a Democrat called for Watson to turn the temporary freeze of the order into an indefinite one, which materialized on Wednesday.
Un juez estadounidense extiende la orden para bloquear la segunda prohibición de viajeros de países musulmanes de Trump
Washington, 30 de marzo – Un juez extendió indefinidamente el bloqueo temporal de la segunda prohibición de inmigración del presidente Donald Trump el miércoles.
La decisión del juez federal en Honolulu, Hawai, Derrick K. Watson, puede ser apelada por el gobierno en la Corte de Apelaciones para el Noveno Circuito.
La prohibición de viajar intentó impedir la entrada de refugiados y ciudadanos de seis países de mayoría musulmana.
Después de la primera resolución, el Procurador General Douglas Chin, un demócrata, pidió que Watson convirtiera la congelación temporal de la orden en una decisión indefinida, que se materializó el miércoles.