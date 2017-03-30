US judge extends order blocking Trump’s second travel ban

Washington, March 30 – A judge indefinitely extended the temporary block of President Donald Trump’s second immigration ban on Wednesday.

The decision by the federal judge in Honolulu, Hawaii, Derrick K. Watson, can be appealed by the government at the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The travel ban sought to prevent the entry of refugees and citizens from six Muslim majority countries..

After the first ruling, Attorney General Douglas Chin, a Democrat called for Watson to turn the temporary freeze of the order into an indefinite one, which materialized on Wednesday.