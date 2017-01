US vice president tells Trump to grow up

Washington, Jan 6 (efe_epa).- US Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday suggested to President-elect Donald Trump to “grow up” and behave like an “adult.”

“Grow up Donald, grow up, time to be an adult, you’re president. Time to do something. Show us what you have,” Biden said in an interview with the public television station PBS when being asked about Trump’s comments on Twitter.

Biden had criticized two of Trump’s recent messages in which he labeled Senate minority leader of the Democrats Chuck Schumer as “head clown” and another in which he criticized President Barack Obama for his “incendiary comments.”

During the campaign and after being elected president, Trump has been using Twitter compulsively for all sorts of purposes, such as insulting opponents and his colleagues, threatening companies or criticizing the intelligence community. EFE