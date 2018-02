Utility Worker Injured by Stray Bullet Has Died

The utility worker who was wounded Thursday by a stray bullet has died, police said.

Frank Langston, 55, of Dellwood, who was shot while delivering supplies to a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District project, is the second man to die in the incident.

Berkeley police called to the area of Fay and Canyon drives about 12:25 p.m. had found Langston with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. He was pronounced dead on Friday morning.

Police determined that man had been inside a car near the intersection of Fay and Canyon drives when someone began shooting into the car. Another person in the car drove him to the hospital. The victim in the car was identified on Friday as William Dortch, 27, of St. Ann.

Langston was about a half block away from the car at the time of the shooting, police said. He works for Raineri Ready Mix and was delivering materials to an MSD work site when he was shot, according to MSD. A representative for Raineri said the company did not have a statement on the incident.

The shooting scene is in a residential area north of Airport Road and east of Interstate 170. Airport Elementary School is nearby.

Berkeley police asked St. Louis County detectives to handle the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Other utility workers have been injured, killed or witnessed crimes on the job in the St. Louis area. In April, a gunman apparently upset about an Ameren bill killed two Laclede Gas workers in St. Louis.

And in May, an Ameren worker who was fixing a street light witnessed a shooting.