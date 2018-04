Valparaiso woman spends $54 on cupcakes in reaction to rude comment

A woman in Valparaiso, Indiana, had the perfect response to a rude customer behind her in line at a local bakery, on March 31.

Vega Blossom shared the story through her Facebook account. She said that she was waiting in line to buy some cupcakes after seeing that the bakery was having a sale on everything before they closed that night. A woman was in front of her, and another woman was behind her with a friend. Blossom says that the woman in front of her took very long to buy a cake, and when she finally did and it was Blossom’s turn at the counter, the woman behind her said to her friend, “Thank God, now let’s hope this fat bitch doesn’t buy all the cupcakes.” Blossom was going to buy six cupcakes originally, but after hearing that rude comment, she bought all the cupcakes, spending $54 on them.

Her story has gone viral during the last week. People have showered her with support with comments on her Facebook post, and the bakery, Designer-Desserts Valparaiso has delivered extra cupcakes to her work.