Vehicle hits tree in north St. Louis kills driver
ST. LOUIS, MARCH 27. A man died after an accident at 17 and Cass Sunday before noon.
The driver, a man in his 60’s, apparently had some kind of medical incident when his car ended up on the lawn of an apartment building, smashing into a tree and knocking the tree over.
He was pronounced dead in the hospital.
Un vehículo chocó contra árbol en el norte de St. Louis, el conductor murió
ST. LOUIS, 27 DE MARZO. Un hombre murió después de un accidente en la Calle 17 y Cass antes del mediodía el domingo.
El conductor, un hombre de 60 años, aparentemente tuvo algún tipo de incidente médico cuando su coche terminó en el césped de un edificio de apartamentos, chocando contra un árbol.
El hombre fue declarado muerto en el hospital.