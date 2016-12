Venezuela reopens border with Colombia

Caracas, Dec 20 (EFE).- Venezuela has reopened the border with Colombia, with the move coming after President Nicolas Maduro ordered all crossings closed last week to fight criminal organizations, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said Tuesday.

“As of today, Tuesday, 20 Dec, 0600 hours, we will initially allow pedestrian crossings until the levels previously reached are achieved,” Padrino said in a Twitter post.

The defense minister said he spoke with his Colombian counterpart, Luis Carlos Villegas, “to expand operational coordination against the mafias.”

Maduro, who announced on Saturday that the border would remain closed until Jan. 2 to fight criminal organizations, and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos discussed the situation and agreed to a “progressive opening,” Lopez said.

The Venezuelan leader said on Dec. 12 that the border with Colombia would be closed for 72 hours to fight currency smuggling.

Colombian Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo, for his part, praised Venezuela’s decision to reopen the border.

“The Venezuelan government’s decision is cause for celebration,” Cristo told RCN Radio.

Hundreds of people, meanwhile, headed Tuesday morning to the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, which connects the Colombian city of Cucuta to the Venezuelan city of San Antonio del Tachira, to cross the border.

Many Venezuelans returned from Cucuta, the capital of Norte de Santander province, carrying packages of food after being stranded in Colombia following the border closing, television stations reported.