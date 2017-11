Veterans Day Events Take Place in Downtown St. Louis

Downtown St. Louis – Many people braved the cold weather Saturday morning at the St. Louis Veterans Day Parade and 5-K. Hundreds filled the parade route to say thank you to local veterans, who bravely served this country

“It’s extremely important because they’ve given their lives for our country,” said Kelly Peach.

The big celebration kicked off near Soldiers Memorial with the 5K run/walk to honor veterans as well as benefit St. Patrick Center, many of whose clients are veterans. The morning featured a kid’s dash, music, games, hot chocolate, a photo booth, and fun for the entire family.

“It’s a great honor to support the ones that have given their time and service to us,” said Ida Turner.

The run is held in conjunction with the city’s annual Veterans Day observance ceremony and parade, which stepped off at Noon. The event honors those who served and are still serving the nation’s military. Veterans say it makes them feel proud.

“I think it’s great that we are still appreciated even after we served. There are a lot of veterans that feel that no one cares after they get out but this shows that we do.” said Ronrico Dotson.