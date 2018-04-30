Victim of rooftop bar shooting identified as Spanish Lake father

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the man shot and killed Sunday night in Ballpark Village as 38-year-old Corey Hall.

Corey Hall was at Ballpark Village, when a shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on the rooftop of the sports-themed bar Budweiser Brewhouse. Hall was celebrating his birthday at a “Eat, Drink and Chill” event when an argument broke out at the party and a man pulled out a gun and began firing shots into the crowd.

According to authorities, two men were struck by the gunfire. Hall was struck in the head and was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.

A friend of Hall’s described him to Fox2Now as a “giver who would help anyone he could.” Hall owned his own lawn service company and was described as a hard-working father.

The other victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the leg and was in stable but critical condition.

No arrests have been made, police said. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the venue.

The incident was lamented by both Mayor Lyda Krewson and the St. Louis Cardinals, who released a statement early Monday.

“We are shocked and saddened by the senseless shooting at a private event at Ballpark Village Sunday night. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests. We are praying for the victims and their families and we are working in every way possible to help the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation, including their effort to apprehend the individual responsible. We are grateful that our security staff and the St. Louis Police Officers on site were able to respond quickly to help care for the victims. We are urging anyone with information about what took place to contact the St. Louis Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”



