Victim of rooftop bar shooting identified as Spanish Lake father

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the man shot and killed Sunday night in Ballpark Village as 38-year-old Corey Hall.
Corey Hall was at Ballpark Village, when a shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on the rooftop of the sports-themed bar Budweiser Brewhouse. Hall was celebrating his birthday at a “Eat, Drink and Chill” event when an argument broke out at the party and a man pulled out a gun and began firing shots into the crowd.
According to authorities, two men were struck by the gunfire. Hall was struck in the head and was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.
A friend of Hall’s described him to Fox2Now as a “giver who would help anyone he could.” Hall owned his own lawn service company and was described as a hard-working father.
The other victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the leg and was in stable but critical condition.
No arrests have been made, police said. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the venue.
The incident was lamented by both Mayor Lyda Krewson and the St. Louis Cardinals, who released a statement early Monday.
“We are shocked and saddened by the senseless shooting at a private event at Ballpark Village Sunday night. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests. We are praying for the victims and their families and we are working in every way possible to help the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation, including their effort to apprehend the individual responsible. We are grateful that our security staff and the St. Louis Police Officers on site were able to respond quickly to help care for the victims. We are urging anyone with information about what took place to contact the St. Louis Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”
Víctima de tiroteo en bar de azotea era padre de familia y residente de Spanish Lake
El Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis identificó al hombre que recibió un disparo y murió a consecuencia de ello la noche del domingo en Ballpark Village. Se trata de Corey Hall, de 38 años.
Corey Hall estaba en Ballpark Village cuando ocurrió un tiroteo poco después de las 8 p.m. en la azotea del bar temático deportivo Budweiser Brewhouse. Hall estaba celebrando su cumpleaños en un evento de “Eat, Drink and Chill” cuando estalló una discusión en la fiesta y un hombre sacó un arma y comenzó a disparar contra la multitud.
Según las autoridades, dos hombres fueron alcanzados por los disparos. Hall recibió un impacto en la cabeza y fue declarado muerto poco después del tiroteo.
Un amigo de Hall lo describió a Fox2Now como alguien “generoso que ayudaba a cualquiera que pudiera”. Hall era dueño de su propia empresa de servicio de jardinería y fue descrito como un padre trabajador.
La otra víctima, un hombre de 36 años, recibió un disparo en la pierna y estaba reportado en condición estable pero crítica.
No se han realizado arrestos, dijo la policía. Los detectives están revisando imágenes del sistema de vigilancia del lugar.
El incidente fue lamentado tanto por la alcaldesa Lyda Krewson como por los Cardenales de St. Louis, quienes emitieron un comunicado el lunes temprano.
“Estamos conmocionados y entristecidos por el tiroteo sin sentido en un evento privado en Ballpark Village el domingo por la noche. No hay nada más importante para nosotros que la seguridad de nuestros invitados. Estamos orando por las víctimas y sus familias, y estamos trabajando de todas las maneras posibles para ayudar al Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis con su investigación, incluido su esfuerzo por aprehender al individuo responsable. Estamos agradecidos de que nuestro personal de seguridad y los oficiales de policía de St. Louis en el lugar pudieran responder rápidamente para ayudar a cuidar a las víctimas. Instamos a todos los que tengan información sobre lo que sucedió que contacten al Departamento de Policía de St. Louis o a Crime Stoppers”.