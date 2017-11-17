Victims Fight Man that Robbed 2 MetroPCS Stores in 30 Minutes

North St. Louis – A video shows a store employee and customer fighting back against a man who is accused of robbing two MetroPCS stores in north St. Louis.

Decoreyon Harris is charged with robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is accused of robbing two MetroPCS stores in the span of 30 minutes on Sunday.

He allegedly came into a MetroPCS store on Halls Ferry to rob it. The video shows an employee and customer in the store complying with his orders, at first. The customer then takes the gun away and the manager holds down the suspect until police arrive.

Thirty minutes earlier, authorities said Harris robbed a MetroPCS store six miles away. A man who was in the store at the time of the first robbery said the armed suspect told everyone to get on the floor.

“You don’t know if he was going to shoot you in the back or shoot you in the chest,” said the witness.

The witness said the robbery lasted about 20 minutes and that the suspect made everyone count to 100. When everyone in the store got to 30, the thief left.