Victims Fight Man that Robbed 2 MetroPCS Stores in 30 Minutes

North St. Louis – A video shows a store employee and customer fighting back against a man who is accused of robbing two MetroPCS stores in north St. Louis.
Decoreyon Harris is charged with robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is accused of robbing two MetroPCS stores in the span of 30 minutes on Sunday.
He allegedly came into a MetroPCS store on Halls Ferry to rob it. The video shows an employee and customer in the store complying with his orders, at first. The customer then takes the gun away and the manager holds down the suspect until police arrive.
Thirty minutes earlier, authorities said Harris robbed a MetroPCS store six miles away. A man who was in the store at the time of the first robbery said the armed suspect told everyone to get on the floor.
“You don’t know if he was going to shoot you in the back or shoot you in the chest,” said the witness.
The witness said the robbery lasted about 20 minutes and that the suspect made everyone count to 100. When everyone in the store got to 30, the thief left.
Víctimas pelean con hombre que robó dos tiendas MetroPCS en 30 minutos
North St. Louis – Un video muestra a un empleado y a un cliente de la tienda luchando contra un hombre acusado de robar dos tiendas MetroPCS en el norte de St. Louis.
Decoreyon Harris es acusado de robo, acción criminal armada y posesión ilegal de un arma de fuego. Está acusado de robar dos tiendas MetroPCS en un lapso de 30 minutos el domingo.
Supuestamente entró en una tienda de MetroPCS en Halls Ferry para robarla. El video muestra a un empleado y a un cliente en la tienda cumpliendo sus órdenes, al principio. Luego, el cliente guarda el arma y el gerente detiene al sospechoso hasta que llega la policía.
Treinta minutos antes, las autoridades dijeron que Harris robó una tienda MetroPCS a seis millas de distancia. Un hombre que estaba en la tienda en el momento del primer robo dijo que el sospechoso armado les dijo a todos que se tiraran al piso.
“No sabes si te iba a disparar por la espalda o dispararte en el pecho”, dijo el testigo.
El testigo dijo que el robo duró unos 20 minutos y que el sospechoso hizo que todos contaran hasta 100. Cuando todos en la tienda llegaron a 30, el ladrón se fue.