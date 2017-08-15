Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, VA. August 14 – The Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville Saturday. Demonstrators and counterprotesters began gathering around Emancipation Park in Charlottesville just after 9 a.m.
Clashes between opposing groups took over the streets of Charlottesville even before the Unite the Right’s scheduled noon rally ever started.
The permit that was approved by the city of Charlottesville stated that they Unite the Rally could begin at noon. The original location of Emancipation Park was in jeopardy when city officials stated that Jason Kessler would have to hold the event at McIntire Park. A federal judge granted an emergency injunction to allow the event to be held at Emancipation Park.
Just before the rally, members of the Congregate Charlottesville blocked sections of stairs to the park. Around 10:15 a.m, more Unite the Right supporters began standing along police barricades holding flags and shields. As more people descended toward Emancipation Park, counterprotesters began throwing paint at the Unite the Right demonstrators. After that, fights broke out among members of the crowd.
Pro-white groups and counterdemonstrators spent about two hours in repeated skirmishes on East Market Street. State police say people were throwing cans full of concrete at each other along with pepper spray, tear gas, and other weapons.
An unlawful assembly was declared at around 11:30 a.m. which prompted riot police to respond. Governor McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. Police say one person was arrested.
People, including criminal defense attorney Jeff Fogel, are questioning why it took police so long to intervene and call for an unlawful assembly.
“I don’t think this is a proud day for Charlottesville and it’s not a proud day for Virginia to see two opposing groups who have sides, they have freedom of speech, but to turn to violence is not the way,” said Corrine Geller with Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police made three arrests related to the planned rally and the unrest following the declaration of an unlawful assembly:
- Troy Dunigan, 21, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jacob L. Smith, 21, of Louisa, Virginia, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault & battery.
- James M. O’Brien, 44, of Gainesville, Florida, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed handgun.
After the unlawful assembly was declared, many of the white activists made their way to McIntire Park. A steady stream of people made their way down the Route 250 bypass and into McIntyre Park by the Brooks Family YMCA. A crowd of around 100 people gathered at McIntire Park but by around 2:30 all that remained were just a few small groups of people as Albemarle County police and state police watched over the park.
Event organizer, Jason Kessler, felt that police were not adhering to terms of the permit that was ordered by a federal judge. “The Charlottesville city government and police refused to do their jobs. They refused to protect our event and enforce the terms of the permit as ordered by the federal judge. They created an unsafe environment and denied us our rights.”
Explota violencia en el mitin ‘Unite the Right’ en Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA. 14 de agosto – El mitin ‘Unite the Right’ (Unir el derecho) atrajo a grandes multitudes y una fuerte presencia policíaca en el área del centro de Charlottesville el sábado. Los manifestantes y contra protestantes comenzaron a reunirse alrededor del Emancipation Park en Charlottesville justo después de las 9 a.m.
Los enfrentamientos entre grupos opuestos se apoderaron de las calles de Charlottesville incluso antes de que comenzara la reunión de ‘Unite the Right’ al medio día.
El permiso que fue aprobado por la ciudad de Charlottesville declaró que el mitin ‘Unite the Rally’ podía comenzar al mediodía. La ubicación original del mitin en Emancipation Park estuvo en peligro cuando los funcionarios de la ciudad declararon que Jason Kessler tendría que celebrar el acontecimiento en McIntire Park. Un juez federal otorgó una orden de emergencia para permitir que el evento se celebrara en Emancipation Park.
Justo antes de la manifestación, los miembros del grupo ‘Congregate Charlottesville’ bloquearon secciones de escaleras al parque. Alrededor de las 10:15 a.m., los partidarios de ‘Unite the Right’ comenzaron a pararse a lo largo de las barricadas de la policía sosteniendo banderas y escudos. A medida que más gente descendía hacia Enmancipation Park, los contra protestantes comenzaron a lanzar pintura a los manifestantes de ‘Unite the Right’. Después de eso, las peleas estallaron entre la multitud.
Grupos pro-blancos y contra protestantes pasaron cerca de dos horas en repetidas escaramuzas en East Market Street. La policía estatal dice que la gente lanzaba latas llenas de cemento junto con gas pimienta, gas lacrimógeno y otras armas.
Se declaró una asamblea ilegal alrededor de las 11:30 de la mañana, lo que provocó que la policía antidisturbios respondiera. El gobernador McAuliffe declaró estado de emergencia. La gente, incluido el abogado penalista Jeff Fogel, está cuestionando por qué la policía tardó tanto tiempo en intervenir y se solicitó una asamblea ilegal.
“No creo que este día sea un orgullo para Charlottesville y no es un día de orgullo para Virginia ver a dos grupos opuestos que tienen libertad de expresión, pero recurrir a la violencia no es el camino”, dijo Corrine Geller de la policía del estado de Virginia.
La Policía del Estado de Virginia realizó tres arrestos relacionados con la manifestación planeada y los disturbios tras la declaración de una asamblea ilegal:
- Troy Dunigan, de 21 años, de Chattanooga, Tennessee, fue arrestado y acusado de conducta desordenada.
- Jacob L. Smith, de 21 años, de Louisa, Virginia, fue arrestado y acusado de delito menor.
- James M. O’Brien, de 44 años, de Gainesville, Florida, fue arrestado y acusado de llevar una pistola oculta.
Después de que la asamblea ilegal fuese declarada, muchos de los activistas blancos se dirigieron a McIntire Park. Un flujo constante de personas caminó por la desviación de la Ruta 250 hacoa McIntyre Park por la YMCA de Brooks Family. Una multitud de alrededor de 100 personas se reunieron en McIntire Park, pero alrededor de las 2:30 todo lo que quedaba eran sólo unos cuantos grupos pequeños de personas mientras la policía del Condado de Albemarle y la policía estatal vigilaban el parque.
El organizador del evento, Jason Kessler, consideró que la policía no estaba cumpliendo con los términos del permiso que fue ordenado por un juez federal. “El gobierno de la ciudad de Charlottesville y la policía se negaron a hacer su trabajo, se negaron a proteger nuestro evento y hacer cumplir los términos del permiso según lo ordenado por el juez federal, crearon un entorno inseguro y nos negaron nuestros derechos”.