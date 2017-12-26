Viral Videos a Lucrative Career – BUT Be Carefull

Nowadays, fame is more ephemeral than ever but it is also perhaps easier to reach. Such is the case with viral videos that, in the best of cases, lead to a lucrative career. The most exceptional case in this matter: Justin Bieber, who after uploading videos of himself playing and singing on YouTube, was sponsored by Usher and the rest is history. However, many times the search for this ephemeral fame may bring about unexpected and permanent consequences. In the most extreme cases, the most permanent consequence of all: death.
Last June, a 20-year-old woman in Minnesota involuntarily killed her boyfriend when they tried to go viral through the recording of a dangerous scene: she would shoot at his chest, he would have a thick book protecting him. The plan was for the book to be able to stop the bullet; however, the bullet passed through the book and entered the young man’s chest, killing him shortly after. A couple of days ago, the girl in question, Monalisa Perez, pleaded guilty and will serve 180 days in prison and 10 years of probation. A few weeks ago, in the UK, a 22-year-old vlogger who cemented his head inside a microwave for a viral video, required the assistance of firefighters to free his head from inside the appliance. Fortunately, the boy was unharmed. Stories like these often come to light, and attempts to become famous on the internet end in accidents and trips to the emergency room; however fame hardly seems worth any human life. So what is behind these attempts to go viral and conquer those “15 minutes of fame”?
One of the strongest practical arguments seems to be the fact that, with enough views and subscribers, a YouTube channel can be a paid job. A very well paid job. Felix Kjellberg, better known as “PewDiePie” and considered the most famous YouTuber in the world, achieved in 2014 earnings of 7.4 million dollars, according to the Swedish newspaper Expresen. Also, there are thousands of young people around the world who make enough money to support themselves from the videos that they upload to their channels, which often offer professional content and production. In an economy as unreliable as today’s, this option is undoubtedly very attractive, particularly for millennials. However, a YouTube career can take months to take off and years to be profitable. And it may as well demand the same amount of time and effort that a traditional job would. For that reason, impact videos or “stunts” might seem like a shortcut for those seeking immediate fame.
Laughter and surprise are two of the most compelling elements when consuming entertainment. Many of us have laughed with the countless “fail” videos that exist on the internet. In fact, there are a dozen channels dedicated exclusively to this genre, all with abundant numbers of subscribers. So attractive are these types of videos that the television predecessor of this genre is one of the longest-running shows in history: America’s Funniest Videos. The relatively easy production, profitability and immediate fame make stunts one of the most popular genres on YouTube and the internet in general. It is easy, then, to see why the idea is so attractive to young people. However, we must not cross the line between fun and entertainment, and put ourselves in situations where we risk our well-being and our loved ones’. Otherwise, something that should culminate with a video that produces surprise or laughter, might just end in a nightmare.
Los Videos Virales una Lucrativa Carrera PERO tenga Cuidado
Hoy en día, la fama es más efímera que nunca pero también es quizá más fácil de alcanzar. Tal es el caso con los videos virales que, en el mejor de los casos, desembocan en una lucrativa carrera. El caso más excepcional al respecto: Justin Bieber, quien después de subir videos de él mismo tocando y cantando en YouTube, fue apadrinado por Usher y el resto es historia. Sin embargo, muchas veces la búsqueda de esta fama momentánea puede terminar en consecuencias permanentes. En los casos más extremos, en la consecuencia más permanente de todas: la muerte.
En junio pasado, una mujer de 20 años en Minnesota mató involuntariamente a su novio cuando trataban de volverse virales a través de la grabación de una escena peligrosa: ella dispararía contra el pecho de él, quien tendría un libro grueso protegiéndolo. El plan era que el libro fuera capaz de detener la bala; sin embargo, la bala traspasó el libro y se insertó en el pecho del joven, matándolo poco después. Hace un par de días, la chica en cuestión, Monalisa Perez, se declaró culpable y servirá 180 días en prisión y 10 años de libertad condicional.
Hace un par de semanas, en Reino Unido, un vlogger de 22 años que fijó su cabeza adentro de un microondas para un video viral, requirió de la asistencia de bomberos para liberarlo del aparato. Afortunadamente, el chico salió ileso.
Historias como estas saltan a la luz con frecuencia, e intentos de volverse famoso en internet terminan en accidentes y viajes a la sala de Emergencias, sin embargo la fama difícilmente parece valer la vida humana. ¿Qué hay detrás de estos intentos por volverse viral y conquistar esos famosos “15 minutos de fama”?
Una de los argumentos prácticos más fuertes parece ser el hecho de que, con suficientes vistas y suscriptores, un canal de YouTube puede ser un empleo remunerado. Muy bien remunerado. Felix Kjellberg, mejor conocido como “PewDiePie” y considerado el YouTuber más famoso del mundo, logró en 2014 ganancias por 7.4 millones de dólares, según el periódico sueco Expresen. Asimismo, son miles de jóvenes alrededor del mundo quienes se mantienen a partir de los videos que suben a sus canales, los cuales muchas veces ofrecen contenidos y producciones profesionales. En una economía tan poco confiable como la de hoy en día, sin duda esta opción resulta muy atractivo, en particular para los millennials.
Sin embargo, una carrera como YouTuber puede tardar meses en despegar y años en ser redituable. Además de que demanda la misma cantidad de tiempo y esfuerzo que se le dedicaría a un trabajo tradicional. Por esa razón, los videos de impacto o “stunts” representan un atajo para quienes buscan la fama inmediata.
La risa y la sorpresa son dos de los elementos más cautivadores al momento de consumir contenido de entretenimiento. Muchos de nosotros hemos reído con los innumerables videos de “fails” que existen en internet. En efecto, hay una decena de canales dedicados exclusivamente a este género, todos con abundantes números de suscriptores. Tan atractivos nos resultan este tipo de videos que el predecesor televisivo de este género es uno de los shows de televisión más longevos en la historia: America’s Funniest Videos.
Este conjunto de relativa facilidad de producción, redituabilidad y fama inmediata hace de los videos de “stunts” uno de los géneros más populares en YouTube y en internet en general. Es fácil, entonces, ver por qué la idea resulta tan atractiva para los jóvenes. Sin embargo, no debemos cruzar la línea entre diversión y entretenimiento, y aquellas situaciones en las que podemos poner en riesgo tanto nuestra vida como la de nuestros seres queridos. Y donde algo que debería terminar en un video que produzca sorpresa o risa, termine en pesadilla.