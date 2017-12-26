Viral Videos a Lucrative Career – BUT Be Carefull

Nowadays, fame is more ephemeral than ever but it is also perhaps easier to reach. Such is the case with viral videos that, in the best of cases, lead to a lucrative career. The most exceptional case in this matter: Justin Bieber, who after uploading videos of himself playing and singing on YouTube, was sponsored by Usher and the rest is history. However, many times the search for this ephemeral fame may bring about unexpected and permanent consequences. In the most extreme cases, the most permanent consequence of all: death.

Last June, a 20-year-old woman in Minnesota involuntarily killed her boyfriend when they tried to go viral through the recording of a dangerous scene: she would shoot at his chest, he would have a thick book protecting him. The plan was for the book to be able to stop the bullet; however, the bullet passed through the book and entered the young man’s chest, killing him shortly after. A couple of days ago, the girl in question, Monalisa Perez, pleaded guilty and will serve 180 days in prison and 10 years of probation. A few weeks ago, in the UK, a 22-year-old vlogger who cemented his head inside a microwave for a viral video, required the assistance of firefighters to free his head from inside the appliance. Fortunately, the boy was unharmed. Stories like these often come to light, and attempts to become famous on the internet end in accidents and trips to the emergency room; however fame hardly seems worth any human life. So what is behind these attempts to go viral and conquer those “15 minutes of fame”?

One of the strongest practical arguments seems to be the fact that, with enough views and subscribers, a YouTube channel can be a paid job. A very well paid job. Felix Kjellberg, better known as “PewDiePie” and considered the most famous YouTuber in the world, achieved in 2014 earnings of 7.4 million dollars, according to the Swedish newspaper Expresen. Also, there are thousands of young people around the world who make enough money to support themselves from the videos that they upload to their channels, which often offer professional content and production. In an economy as unreliable as today’s, this option is undoubtedly very attractive, particularly for millennials. However, a YouTube career can take months to take off and years to be profitable. And it may as well demand the same amount of time and effort that a traditional job would. For that reason, impact videos or “stunts” might seem like a shortcut for those seeking immediate fame.

Laughter and surprise are two of the most compelling elements when consuming entertainment. Many of us have laughed with the countless “fail” videos that exist on the internet. In fact, there are a dozen channels dedicated exclusively to this genre, all with abundant numbers of subscribers. So attractive are these types of videos that the television predecessor of this genre is one of the longest-running shows in history: America’s Funniest Videos. The relatively easy production, profitability and immediate fame make stunts one of the most popular genres on YouTube and the internet in general. It is easy, then, to see why the idea is so attractive to young people. However, we must not cross the line between fun and entertainment, and put ourselves in situations where we risk our well-being and our loved ones’. Otherwise, something that should culminate with a video that produces surprise or laughter, might just end in a nightmare.