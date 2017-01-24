Virginia Braxs Fighting for the Education of our Dreamers

Fighting for the education of our dreamers

By Shadia Habeych

Professor in Languages and Latin american Culture at Washington University in St Louis, Virginia has achieved what many can only dream; provide education and the tools to succeed for the younger generations. Her life has been dedicated to those who dream big and want to continue fighting for what they want against the odds.

Virginia Braxs has worked for Washington University for over 28 years. At the same time, 20 years ago, Viginia started an after school program for kids and teenagers that prepares them for college at the Sta Cecilia Church in South City. She is also the president at the Hispanic Arts Council of St Louis (HAC), a non- profit organization she helped found, and the co- founder of the Missouri Arts Council. Her love for the arts and culture has driven her to participate in many other organizations and initiatives that promote such topics.

After realizing the need of guidance for the undocumented kids that dreamed of having a chance to continue their education, Virginia began a journey that has brought her the satisfaction to provide the tools for those kids to continue their education. Together with Gustavo Arango- lawyer and Maria Rebecchi, Viginia founded a new initiative, five years ago, called Universidad Ya (University Now) that helps undocumented students find financial assistance to enroll in school through the DACA act.

Virginia came to United States from Argentina leaving her life behind to pursue her American Dream and today she continues to fight along with those that only dream to do the same; achieve their academic and professional goals.

R.L. Can you give us a brief description of your work and why is it important to the community?

V.B: In my Professional and community work, I dedicate my time to educate and introduce my students to the language, the Hispanic culture and the importance of art. I also help low-income, Latino students to find financial assistance to continue their higher education.

R.L. What do you think is your biggest contribution to the Hispanic community in the United States, especially for the younger generations who are looking to make a change?

V.B: My biggest contribution to the Hispanic Community is the work I have been doing for over 20 years helping young Latinos, no matter their legal status, to be prepared for college. Together with my HAC colleagues, we co-founded an initiative called Universidad Ya (College Now) that amplifies the work that I have been doing alone and limited. Through Universidad Ya we have been able to organize an annual Hispanic College Fair, the only one in the region of St louis, that helps the parents, including the ones that only speak Spanish, to have more information about the different schools and the different organizations that offer financial assistance to continue their education. In my 20 years working with the community, I have been able to help over 240 students to get into college and continue their education. My biggest satisfaction is to see them graduate and get in the professional world of the United States.

R.L. What do you think is the biggest challenge or challenges the young professional Hispanics face in The United States?

V.B: The first challenge is to gain a college degree. Majority of the teenagers I work with, have families that none of their members have gone to college. These kids have no role models or friends and therefore consider they are not eligible or intelligent enough to go to college. Their low self-esteem is what I consider their biggest obstacle. A lot of them also have to work to help support their families. Another obstacle is the lack of information and resources about financial help and scholarships. At the same time, many kids believe that not having a legal status can also stop them from completing their education, which is not true.

R.L. Can you leave us a message to motivate the young Latinos of St Louis to continue building their dreams without fear of failing?

V.B: The most important message I would like to leave is that college education is not a privilege, it is a right and everyone can pursue it, no matter their legal status. Every Young Hispanic need to dream big and make that dream come through. At the same time, the students need to look for more information on the different resources available out there, that facilitates their dream to go to school. They should also identify a role model at school, a professor or adviser that can help them achieve their degree. Our initiative Universidad Ya offers all the resources and help, for the parents and students, at no cost. You can contact us at 314-863-0570 or via email at hispanicartscouncilstl@gmail.com. You can also go to our web page www.hispanicartscouncilstl.org or Facebook page www.facebook.com/hispanicartscouncilstl