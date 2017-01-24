Virginia Braxs Fighting for the Education of our Dreamers
Fighting for the education of our dreamers
By Shadia Habeych
Professor in Languages and Latin american Culture at Washington University in St Louis, Virginia has achieved what many can only dream; provide education and the tools to succeed for the younger generations. Her life has been dedicated to those who dream big and want to continue fighting for what they want against the odds.
Virginia Braxs has worked for Washington University for over 28 years. At the same time, 20 years ago, Viginia started an after school program for kids and teenagers that prepares them for college at the Sta Cecilia Church in South City. She is also the president at the Hispanic Arts Council of St Louis (HAC), a non- profit organization she helped found, and the co- founder of the Missouri Arts Council. Her love for the arts and culture has driven her to participate in many other organizations and initiatives that promote such topics.
After realizing the need of guidance for the undocumented kids that dreamed of having a chance to continue their education, Virginia began a journey that has brought her the satisfaction to provide the tools for those kids to continue their education. Together with Gustavo Arango- lawyer and Maria Rebecchi, Viginia founded a new initiative, five years ago, called Universidad Ya (University Now) that helps undocumented students find financial assistance to enroll in school through the DACA act.
Virginia came to United States from Argentina leaving her life behind to pursue her American Dream and today she continues to fight along with those that only dream to do the same; achieve their academic and professional goals.
R.L. Can you give us a brief description of your work and why is it important to the community?
V.B: In my Professional and community work, I dedicate my time to educate and introduce my students to the language, the Hispanic culture and the importance of art. I also help low-income, Latino students to find financial assistance to continue their higher education.
R.L. What do you think is your biggest contribution to the Hispanic community in the United States, especially for the younger generations who are looking to make a change?
V.B: My biggest contribution to the Hispanic Community is the work I have been doing for over 20 years helping young Latinos, no matter their legal status, to be prepared for college. Together with my HAC colleagues, we co-founded an initiative called Universidad Ya (College Now) that amplifies the work that I have been doing alone and limited. Through Universidad Ya we have been able to organize an annual Hispanic College Fair, the only one in the region of St louis, that helps the parents, including the ones that only speak Spanish, to have more information about the different schools and the different organizations that offer financial assistance to continue their education. In my 20 years working with the community, I have been able to help over 240 students to get into college and continue their education. My biggest satisfaction is to see them graduate and get in the professional world of the United States.
R.L. What do you think is the biggest challenge or challenges the young professional Hispanics face in The United States?
V.B: The first challenge is to gain a college degree. Majority of the teenagers I work with, have families that none of their members have gone to college. These kids have no role models or friends and therefore consider they are not eligible or intelligent enough to go to college. Their low self-esteem is what I consider their biggest obstacle. A lot of them also have to work to help support their families. Another obstacle is the lack of information and resources about financial help and scholarships. At the same time, many kids believe that not having a legal status can also stop them from completing their education, which is not true.
R.L. Can you leave us a message to motivate the young Latinos of St Louis to continue building their dreams without fear of failing?
V.B: The most important message I would like to leave is that college education is not a privilege, it is a right and everyone can pursue it, no matter their legal status. Every Young Hispanic need to dream big and make that dream come through. At the same time, the students need to look for more information on the different resources available out there, that facilitates their dream to go to school. They should also identify a role model at school, a professor or adviser that can help them achieve their degree. Our initiative Universidad Ya offers all the resources and help, for the parents and students, at no cost. You can contact us at 314-863-0570 or via email at hispanicartscouncilstl@gmail.com. You can also go to our web page www.hispanicartscouncilstl.org or Facebook page www.facebook.com/hispanicartscouncilstl
Virginia Braxs
Luchando por la educación de nuestros soñadores
Por Shadia Habeych
Profesora de Lenguas y Cultura Latinoamericana en la Universidad de Washington en St. Louis, Virginia ha logrado lo que muchos sólo pueden soñar: Proporcionar la educación y herramientas para tener éxito a las generaciones más jóvenes. Su vida se la ha dedicado a aquellos que sueñan en grande y quieren seguir luchando por lo que quieren contra las dificultades.
Virginia Braxs ha trabajado para la Universidad de Washington por más de 28 años. Así mismo, empezó hace 20 años un programa para los niños y adolescentes después de la escuela, que los prepara para la universidad en la Iglesia Santa Cecilia en South City. También es presidenta del Consejo de Artes Hispanas de Saint Louis (HAC), una organización sin fines de lucro que ayudó a fundar, y es además cofundadora del Missouri Arts Council. Su amor por las artes y la cultura la ha llevado a participar en muchas otras organizaciones e iniciativas que promueven estos temas.
Después de darse cuenta de la necesidad de orientación que tienen los niños indocumentados que sueñan con tener la oportunidad de continuar sus estudios, Virginia comenzó un viaje que le ha traído la satisfacción de proporcionar las herramientas para que esos niños continúen su educación. Junto con Gustavo Arango -abogado- y María Rebecchi, Viginia fundó una nueva iniciativa hace cinco años, llamada “Universidad Ya”, que ayuda a los estudiantes indocumentados a encontrar ayuda financiera para inscribirse en la escuela a través de la ley DACA.
Virginia llegó a Estados Unidos desde Argentina, dejando atrás su vida para perseguir su sueño americano, y hoy sigue luchando junto con aquellos que sueñan con hacer lo mismo: lograr sus objetivos académicos y profesionales.
R.L. ¿Puede darnos una breve descripción de su trabajo y por qué es importante para la comunidad?
V.B: En mi trabajo profesional y comunitario, dedico mi tiempo a educar e introducir a mis alumnos al lenguaje, la cultura hispana y la importancia del arte. También ayudo a los estudiantes latinos de bajos ingresos a encontrar ayuda financiera para continuar su educación superior.
R.L. ¿Cuál cree que es su mayor contribución a la comunidad hispana en los Estados Unidos, especialmente para las generaciones más jóvenes que buscan generar un cambio?
V.B. Mi mayor contribución a la comunidad hispana es el trabajo que he estado haciendo durante más de 20 años ayudando a los jóvenes latinos, sin importar su estatus legal, a estar preparados para la universidad. Junto con mis colegas de HAC, cofundamos una iniciativa llamada “Universidad Ya” (College Now) que amplifica el trabajo limitado que estaba haciendo sola. A través de “Universidad Ya”, hemos sido capaces de organizar una Feria Hispana Universitaria anual, la única en la región de St. Louis, que ayuda a los padres, incluyendo los que sólo hablan español, a tener más información sobre las diferentes escuelas y las diferentes organizaciones que ofrecen ayuda financiera para continuar la educación de sus hijos. En mis 20 años trabajando con la comunidad, he podido ayudar a más de 240 estudiantes a ingresar a la universidad y continuar su educación. Mi mayor satisfacción es verlos graduarse y entrar en el mundo profesional de los Estados Unidos.
R.L. ¿Cuál cree que es el mayor desafío o retos que enfrentan los jóvenes hispanos profesionales en los Estados Unidos?
V.B. El primer desafío es obtener un título universitario. La mayoría de los adolescentes con los que trabajo, tienen familias en las que ninguno de sus miembros ha ido a la universidad. Estos niños no tienen modelos o amigos en la academia, y por lo tanto consideran que no son elegibles o lo suficientemente inteligentes como para ir a la universidad. Su baja autoestima es lo que considero su mayor obstáculo. Muchos de ellos también tienen que trabajar para ayudar a mantener a sus familias. Otro obstáculo es la falta de información y recursos sobre ayuda financiera y becas. Al mismo tiempo, muchos niños creen que no tener un estatus legal también puede impedir que terminen su educación, lo cual no es cierto.
R.L. ¿Puede dejarnos un mensaje para motivar a los jóvenes latinos de St. Louis a seguir construyendo sus sueños sin temor a fracasar?
V.B. El mensaje más importante que me gustaría dejar es que la educación universitaria no es un privilegio, es un derecho y todos pueden luchar por tenerlo, sin importar su estatus legal. Todos los jóvenes hispanos necesitan soñar en grande y hacer realidad ese sueño. Así mismo, los estudiantes necesitan buscar más información sobre los diferentes recursos disponibles que facilitan su sueño de educarse. También deben identificar un modelo a seguir en la escuela, un profesor o consejero que pueda ayudarles a alcanzar su grado. Nuestra iniciativa “Universidad Ya” ofrece todos los recursos y ayuda, para los padres y estudiantes sin costo alguno. Pueden comunicarse con nosotros al 314-863-0570 o por correo electrónico a hispanicartscouncilstl@gmail.com. También pueden visitar nuestra página web www.hispanicartscouncilstl.org o la página de Facebook www.facebook.com/hispanicartscouncilstl