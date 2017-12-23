Virginia House seat race may be decided by a coin toss

In an unexpected turn of events, a three-judge panel in Virginia has decided not to certify the recount that gave Democrat Shelly Simonds the victory for the House seat of the 94th district over Republican David Yancey, tying a race that had briefly ended Republican control in the Virginia Congress.

The judges pointed to a questionable ballot that they argue should have gone to Yancey, effectively tying the race, with 11,608 votes each.The officials in charge of the Tuesday recount had discarded said ballot, but Republicans challenged the decision using the argument that the voter had selected every other republican on the ballot and his intention was clearly to vote for Yancey.

The state law says that in case of a tie, the winner is decided by lot, which is, in essence, a coin toss. If the loser of the coin toss is unhappy with the result, he or she can demand a second recount.

Apparently, the ballot in question was mentioned by the Republican official presiding over the recount, who wrote a letter to the recount court saying that he had initially thought that the vote should have gone to Yancey, but was persuaded by the Democratic official to discard it. The court then looked at the ballot and awarded the vote to Yancey.

Just Wednesday morning, Simonds had appeared on television discussing her surprising victory on Tuesday. The news that the court had tied the race broke Wednesday afternoon.

Two other recounts are currently taking place in the state of Virginia.