Virginia House seat race may be decided by a coin toss

In an unexpected turn of events, a three-judge panel in Virginia has decided not to certify the recount that gave Democrat Shelly Simonds the victory for the House seat of the 94th district over Republican David Yancey, tying a race that had briefly ended Republican control in the Virginia Congress.
The judges pointed to a questionable ballot that they argue should have gone to Yancey, effectively tying the race, with 11,608 votes each.The officials in charge of the Tuesday recount had discarded said ballot, but Republicans challenged the decision using the argument that the voter had selected every other republican on the ballot and his intention was clearly to vote for Yancey.
The state law says that in case of a tie, the winner is decided by lot, which is, in essence, a coin toss. If the loser of the coin toss is unhappy with the result, he or she can demand a second recount.
Apparently, the ballot in question was mentioned by the Republican official presiding over the recount, who wrote a letter to the recount court saying that he had initially thought that the vote should have gone to Yancey, but was persuaded by the Democratic official to discard it. The court then looked at the ballot and awarded the vote to Yancey.
Just Wednesday morning, Simonds had appeared on television discussing her surprising victory on Tuesday. The news that the court had tied the race broke Wednesday afternoon.
Two other recounts are currently taking place in the state of Virginia.
Elección en Virginia será decidida al azar
En un giro inesperado, un panel de tres jueces en Virginia decidió no certificar el recuento que le dio a la demócrata Shelly Simonds la victoria de la bancada del 94 ° distrito sobre el republicano David Yancey, empatando una carrera que terminó brevemente con el control republicano en el Congreso de Virginia. Los jueces señalaron una boleta cuestionable que argumentan debería haber contado para Yancey, empatando efectivamente la carrera, con 11.608 votos cada uno.
Los funcionarios a cargo del recuento del martes habían descartado dicha boleta, pero los republicanos desafiaron la decisión utilizando el argumento de que el votante había seleccionado a todos los demás republicanos en la boleta electoral y su intención era claramente votar por Yancey. La ley estatal dice que en caso de un empate, el ganador se decide por sorteo, que es, en esencia, un lanzamiento de moneda. Si el perdedor del lanzamiento de moneda no está contento con el resultado, puede exigir un segundo recuento.
Aparentemente, la boleta en cuestión fue mencionada por el oficial republicano que presidía el recuento, quien escribió una carta al tribunal de recuento diciendo que inicialmente había pensado que la boleta debería haber contado para Yancey, pero el oficial demócrata lo persuadió de descartarla. El tribunal revisó la boleta y le otorgó el voto a Yancey.
Justo el miércoles por la mañana, Simonds había aparecido en televisión discutiendo su sorprendente victoria el martes. La noticia de que el tribunal había empatado la carrera salió a la luz el miércoles por la tarde. Otros dos recuentos se están llevando a cabo actualmente en el estado de Virginia.