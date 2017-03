Volunteers Needed for Greater St. Louis Book Fair

Volunteer openings, shifts available during Book Fair May 4-7 at Greensfelder Recreation Complex

St. Louis, MO (March 28, 2017) – With the 2017 Greater St. Louis Book set for May 4-7 at Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Queeny Park, volunteers are needed to serve in a variety of roles throughout the four-day event.

“Whether you can give a few hours or a few days, we need your assistance,” said Marilyn Brown, Director of the Greater St. Louis Book Fair. “We are once again anticipating large crowds so this is an outstanding opportunity to share your love of books and reading by assisting our staff. Your volunteer efforts can make this fair our best ever.”

Greater St. Louis Book Fair volunteer opportunities include cashier assistants, baggers, greeters, information desk, re-stockers; cart wranglers and setup/cleanup.

Volunteer shifts available:

Thursday, May 4 – 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Friday, May 5 – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; noon to 4 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 – 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; 2:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

One of the oldest and most popular charity book sales in the Midwest, all proceeds from the Greater St. Louis Book Fair will go to area literacy and education programs.

For more information about volunteering, please email Barbara at barbarabookfair@hotmail.com.

The Greater St. Louis Book Fair presenting sponsors are the Clark-Fox Family Foundation clarkfoxstl.com, First Bank firstbanks.com, and Hogan Transport hogan1.com. For more information visit StLouisBookFair.org, Facebook.com/STLBook Fair, call (314) 993-1995 or email info@stlouisbookfair.org.

About the Greater St. Louis Book Fair

Since 1950, the Annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair has been a favorite spring destination of book lovers and collectors nationwide. Volunteers work year-round gathering over one million new, gently used, and rare items from individuals, estates, businesses and other organizations. Fair proceeds assist local education and literacy programs with operational expenses, student aid, and other financial needs.