Volunteers needed in parts of Missouri as Flooding Continues

St. Louis, MO. May 1 – The Eureka Police Department is looking for people to help fill sand bags and people with pickup or flatbed trucks to help transport them.

Volunteers can call at (636) 938-6601 and they will say where help is needed most. Volunteers are asked to wear rain boots, warm layers, pants and rain gear. They are also asked to bring shovels, gloves and bottled water.

The volunteer reception center is located at Legion Park Center at 333 Bald Hill Road Eureka, Missouri 63025.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis is also looking for volunteers in Valley Park. To register call 314-707-9064, the Volunteer reception center is located at 232 Vance Road St. Louis, Missouri 63088.