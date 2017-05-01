Volunteers needed in parts of Missouri as Flooding Continues
St. Louis, MO. May 1 – The Eureka Police Department is looking for people to help fill sand bags and people with pickup or flatbed trucks to help transport them.
Volunteers can call at (636) 938-6601 and they will say where help is needed most. Volunteers are asked to wear rain boots, warm layers, pants and rain gear. They are also asked to bring shovels, gloves and bottled water.
The volunteer reception center is located at Legion Park Center at 333 Bald Hill Road Eureka, Missouri 63025.
The United Way of Greater St. Louis is also looking for volunteers in Valley Park. To register call 314-707-9064, the Volunteer reception center is located at 232 Vance Road St. Louis, Missouri 63088.
Se necesitan voluntarios en áreas de Missouri en tanto que las inundaciones continúan
St. Louis, MO. 1 de mayo – El Departamento de Policía de Eureka está en busca de personas que ayuden a llenar sacos de arena y otras que tengan pickups o camiones de plataforma para ayudar a transportarlos.
Los voluntarios pueden llamar al (636) 938-6601 donde les dirán dónde se necesita la ayuda.
Se les pide que usen botas de lluvia, capas de ropa que los conserve calientes, pantalones e impermeables. También se les pide que lleven palas, guantes y agua embotellada.
El centro de recepción de voluntarios se encuentra en Legion Park Center en 333 Bald Hill Road Eureka, Missouri 63025.
En Valley Park, el United Way of Greater St. Louis también está en busca de voluntarios. Para registrarse llame al 314-707-9064, el centro de recepción de voluntarios se encuentra en 232 Vance Road St. Louis, Missouri 63088.