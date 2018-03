Walkway connecting Arch and downtown St. Louis, opens

There’s one more reason to visit the beautiful St. Louis downtown! A walkway connecting the Arch and its surrounding grounds with downtown St. Louis, over Interstate 44, has now opened.

The opening culminated a five-year long effort set in motion with the passage in St. Louis and the St. Louis county of a 3/16-cent sales tax to finance some $85 million of the $380 million project. The rest of the funding came from private donations and federal funds, making the project the first of its kind in terms of funding.

The heavy rains did not deter people from attending the opening, and children were happy to inaugurate the new pedestrian “lid”. Five-year-old Jacub Yadier told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that “it was fun.” It was his first trip to the city’s 630-foot-tall icon.

Now all that remains is for the Museum of Westward Expansion to open, which is undergoing a $176 million update that has kept it closed for the last three years. Its projected opening date is July 3, just in time for Fair St. Louis to come back downtown, after years of holding the event in Forest Park.