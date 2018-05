Washington-Area Murder Suspect Arrested in Mexico

The Montgomery County Police in Maryland announced the arrest of 30-year-old Ruel Francis Dempster II by the Federal Police in Mexico. Dempster II was wanted for the first-degree murder of his wife.

Police say Dempster II was found in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Laredo, Texas. Montgomery County Police had issued an arrest warrant against him after they had found her wife’s body in their apartment.

34-year-old Alice Mino Dennis was found dead on the kitchen floor of their Washington-area apartment with trauma to the upper body on April 18. Police had conducted a welfare check after a family member couldn’t get in touch with Dempster and Dennis.

Police notices several of Dempster II’s personal items were missing from the apartment and later determined that he had murdered his wife after a domestic dispute and had fled the county. Police issued a warrant for his arrest, which was used by Mexican authorities in order to arrest him.

According to police, Dempster II has been extradited to the United States and will return to Montgomery County when the domestic extradition process is complete.