Washington, Missouri to Hold 3-Day Celebration for Total Solar Eclipse

Washington, MO. August 11 – One of the prime locations for eclipse viewing will be throwing a three-day celebration.

“Everything’s booked, bed and breakfasts and camping spots, everything’s booked because we are so close to the epicenter that this whole area, Franklin County, is ready for it,” said Tessie Steffens, member of the Washington Chamber of Commerce.

The total solar eclipse celebration will kick off in Washington, Missouri on Saturday, Aug. 19 with laser shows throughout the day at a mobile planetarium at City Hall Council Chambers. On day two, the Main Street in downtown will host a Moonlight Madness, with a movie under the market and stores open late.

On the day of the eclipse, Aug. 21, events will begin at 10 a.m

. at the fairgrounds. There will be a countdown to totality, mini museum, presentation and live music.

Click here for more details regarding the event.